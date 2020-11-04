TABC Continues Cracking Down On COVID-19 Violations, Snap Kitchen Closes Six Locations Permanently, Highland Park Village Adds New Lobster Rolls & More.

Just a quick reminder: We are still in a pandemic!

If rising case numbers don’t shake you, perhaps the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission will? Yes, the TABC continues to crack down on bars and restaurants that violate COVID-19 protocols. This week, El Globo in Oak Cliff, BitterEnd/WokHard in Deep Ellum, and CJ’s Billiard and Sports Bar in East Dallas became the latest three bars and restaurants hit with a 30-day liquor license suspension for not staying up to code.

Alas, not all closures are temporary. Healthy to-go chain Snap Kitchen announced that, on November 6, it plans on closing six of its Dallas-Fort Worth locations. Per statements issued by a Snap Kitchen spokesperson, the closures are due to the consumers turning to the digital sphere for their retail purchases.

Just the same, though, some new concepts are still popping up. Per Escape Hatch Dallas, chef Nick Badovinus‘ latest concept Yo! Lobster silently opened up in Highland Park Village recently in the space that once housed his now-closed Perfect Union Pizza. The restaurant will offer hefty-sized lobster rolls, east coast oysters, key lime pies and so much more.

If lobster rolls in Highland Park Village aren’t exactly what you’re looking for, don’t fret: In Dallas proper, we have even more fancy options available — like places that offer luxurious, 21-course dessert tastings. This new spot, called Make Your Life Sweeter, opens up inside of the Galleria Dallas on November 6, taking over the old Godiva Chocolatier space.

Speaking of changing course, Dallas’ beloved Old Monk pub is trucking along and still slinging drinks, but it;s rebranding itself as a coffee shop during the daytime hours. Kendal Kohlman — who you may recognize from her days at Cultivar Coffee or before that at the now-closed ATAMA toy shop — has a hand in the new coffee shop, which will operate from 7 a.m to 1 p.m. daily. As for the regular orders you’ve been making at the pub since it opened in 1998? Those options will be available starting at 3 p.m. and up until closing time.

Speaking of orders, Dallasites can now order Fatburger — but not in person. Via a Garland ghost kitchen that people can order from using various food service apps, California’s revered FAT Brands is bringing its Fat Burger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, and Buffalo’s Express brands to Dallas, with Yala Mediterranean slated to join the fray at some point down the line.

If California-based eateries aren’t so much of your thing, you can always count on Texas to deliver when it comes to tacos. Alas, if you’ve been looking forward to the return of the annual Taco Libre taco festival, you’re going to have to stay patient. The festival was originally scheduled to take place on November 7, but it has now been postponed to an April 17, 2021, date. In the meantime, just remember that this is Texas and we have literally no shortage of places to help tame your taco cravings literally whenever.

