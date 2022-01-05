This Week In Food News — Alexandre’s Is Closing Temporarily, Aikman’s Beer Line ‘Eight’ Is Coming Soon & A Hot Chicken & Donuts Place Opened.

Happy New Year! Last year was rough for Dallas restaurants, but fortunately, 2022 is already starting off on a high note.

It turns out our favorite sandwich shop, Great American Hero, won’t close after all. While original owner Dominick Oliverie remains firm in his decision to retire, the sandwich shop was purchased by Jacob Cox and Danny Wilson, who will officially reopen the shop next Monday, January 10, according to Dallas Observer. Cox and Wilson, who also run Rocket Fizz, The Pharmacy, Select Start and Pop Culture DTX in Deep Ellum, decided to purchase the brand after he and Easy Slider’s Caroline Perini had lunch at Great American Hero after Oliverie originally announced the closure. Cox would return to Great American Hero everyday for 30 days, developing a friendship with Oliverie. Upon its reopening, Great American Hero’s recipes will remain unchanged, however the point of sales systems will be updated to more modern devices.

But another Oak Lawn favorite facing a temporary closure is Alexandre’s. Lee Daugherty, the bar’s owner, decided to close Alexandre’s for the month of January after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. “Bars remain high risk environments,” Daugherty told WFAA. “You’ve got 15 to 20 people who are sitting unmasked in front of you and it’s just a matter of time. No matter what we’ve done and what we’ve installed, filters and windows and masks and tests, it’s just not enough.” Albeit devastating, this is the right call, especially with omicron variants rising to red risk levels in Dallas County. But hopefully, we’ll be back sipping craft cocktails in a matter of weeks.

As for now, we’ll sip brews from other local establishments. And while the Cowboys have been doing rather—meh—this season, Cowboy alum Troy Aikman has found fruitful ways to spend his time. Eight, Aikman’s new “health-minded” beers will be on draft at local bars and breweries in a few weeks, before later hitting retail shelves in March, according to CultureMap. Eight will contain “no adjuncts, cheap fillers, or sugars,” at 90 calories at 2.6 grams of carbohydrates per serving.

For those not big into light options, a new spot in Flower Mound allows diners to indulge in both hot chicken and donuts. Over at Honeybird Sandwiches + Donuts, diners can quickly grab gourmet donuts, scratch-made breakfast biscuits and fried chicken lunch sandwiches, according to Dallas Morning News. Honeybird comes from Debbie Park, The daughter of Korean immigrants who owned a North Texas donut shop. “I wanted a takeout breakfast concept with better-quality ingredients and a quicker option than sitting down at a restaurant,” Park told DMN.

Fuck it. Our healthy eating resolutions can begin next month. After all, January is a trial month, right?