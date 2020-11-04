Protests Might Have Slowed Some In North Texas As Of Late, But There Remain Plenty Of Ways To Stay Engaged In Your Community This Week.

In the aftermath of a pandemic that is still very much raging through North Texas, we at Central Track have intentionally been keeping our nightlife coverage pretty scarce these days. It wasn’t that difficult of a decision to make: We simply cannot in good faith recommend going out for events where you are likely to be indoors without a mask for a significant period of time and where social distancing is not truly enforced.

So what do we do?

Over the summer, in place of our weekly things-to-do lists, we started putting together a list of protests manifesting all over Dallas-Fort Worth — because these efforts are important, but also because they generally happen outside and, in our experience, with masks required and proper distancing efforts in place.

But after starting out hot and lasting some 125 continuous days, social action around the region has started to slow of late. Thing is, the need for justice doesn’t just dissipate when our social media feeds shift focus or the temperature drops below 70 degrees.

For the time being, in lieu of presenting the old lists of concerts or parties we’d historically share with you each week, we’re going to use our platform to encourage you to get involved with your local community, to join a social movement, to find a way to give back and, most of all, just to come together for something in these times that feel increasingly divided.

Every week, there are at least a dozen events that offer these sorts of opportunities — many of them outside, with mask requirements and encouraged social distancing, and some of them are even virtual. (They’re also likely to provide you some much-needed social interaction in a lower-risk setting.)

A lot of the time, all you have to do is show up to these events, although you sometimes may need to register in advance and you other times may be asked to do some work or provide some material support. But, almost every time, you’ll be contributing to the development of your community — and, better yet, you’ll likely learn something.

Here’s a look at some of these events planned in North Texas over the next few days.

Wednesday, November 4

Protect The Results-Count Every Vote Rally and Grounding Vigil / Defend The Election! Demand the People’s Mandate

In anticipation of uncertain election results, attend one of the multiple election demonstrations planned by progressive organizations starting at 5 p.m. at Dallas City Hall.

Thursday, November 5

People Against the System Education Series: The Concept of Civility

Join an educational discussion on the concept of civility with a local activist group that holds weekly educational events at Turtle Creek Park on a range of social and political issues. The event is also live streamed.

Friday, November 6

Stewpot Food Distribution

Spread the word about free food distribution in downtown and get some essentials if you need them. Signing up for the event ahead of time is required.

Life In Our Time Outdoor Concert

Join Arts Mission Oak Cliff — a nonprofit that works to sustain diverse local artists — for a socially distanced outdoor concert. Performances include solo and ensemble pieces by local singers.

ArtCultivation Outdoor

Enjoy a night of outdoor performances hosted by Artstillery, which creates performances centered around issues of racial, cultural and social injustice.

Saturday, November 7

Dallas Digithon

You can support Dallas performing, visual and literary artists by tuning in to a 24-hour live cast starting at noon. Funds raised during the Dallas Digithon will benefit individual artists throughout Dallas.

Riding With Pasos

Take a bike ride and have a beer to support Pasos for Oak Cliff’s Community Impact. You can read more about the nonprofit and its local efforts in our Q&A with co-founder Alejandra Zendejas.

Buddha & The Bull Pet Adoption

Grab drink on the patio and adopt a pet at Harlowe MXM. A portion of drink special proceeds go to Buddha & The Bull.

Dia de Los Muertos Altar Display at the Latino Cultural Center

Bring a copy of a photo of a loved one to add to the community altar hosted by the Latino Cultural Center. Ticket reservations are required.

Food Justice Coalition Free Food Distribution at Pan African Connection

Join the Food Coalition at Pan African Connection to prepare boxes of fresh produce for distribution. If you’re in need, pick up a box.

Feed The People DTX Mutual Aid Food Distribution Event

Sign up for free grocery and essentials delivery if you are in need, provided by mutual aid group Feed the People. Volunteers are needed, and if you can offer material support, drop off items from this list at Welcome Stranger Tattoo (1918 Skillman Street) between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Sunday, November 8

Celebrating the Visionary Woman

Pan African Connection will host a night of celebrating women with wine, painting and educational content.

Ongoing

AREA 3: Drive-thru immersive art exhibit

Drive through a transformed parking garage for an immersive art experience that supports artist relief and local vendors.

Dkiss’s Annual Food Drive

Donate to a food drive run by a South Dallas boutique. This drive will run through November 19.

4th Annual Disco Dash 5K

Run a socially distanced 5K on your own time to raise funds for the Scottish Rite for Children hospital. Registration is required.

Cover photo by Shane McCormick.