This Year Wreaked Havoc On So Many Beloved Spots Across DFW — And All We Could Do Was Sit Back And Sulk As These Iconic Places Closed Up Forever.

This year was a beating, stealing from us business for business that we never would’ve never imagined would one day shutter their doors for good.

While it’s always sad to see any business close, there are places we just thought would’ve never fallen under — either because of their tenures in their neighborhood or because it just seemed like everything was on the right track for them (save for an unfortunate turn of events).

Alas, the reaper came for them in 2020 just the same — a stark reminder of the need to support local, always.

Much as it bums us out, these are the saddest closures of 2020, in our humble opinion.

Black Swan Saloon (Deep Ellum)

Back in November, Gabe Sanchez announced the closure of Black Swan Saloon, the tiny iconic cocktail spot that sat tucked on Elm Street along the main Deep Ellum strip for an entire decade. The good news here is that Sanchez maintains it was just time for a change and refused to blame the pandemic for the end of his beloved bar’s closure. To wit, the old space will live on through new, hand-picked ownership that we’re sure will breathe new life into the place. But, damn, we can’t help but still be a little bummed out that we won’t be catching a Lakers game with an Old Fashioned in our hands as Clint Eastwood stares at us from above the bottle shelves. We’re going to miss all that sick merch, too.

Captain Nemo’s (Irving)

After nearly 50 years as an iconic sandwich staple in Irving, Captain Nemo’s announced early December that it would serve its final sub on Dec. 31. Now, little league players and grandsons on forced lunches with their hard-of-hearing grandfathers will just have to find a new place to eat. This is just one of the many businesses impacted by COVID-19 this year.

Highland Park Cafeteria (Casa Linda)

This one is a bummer because it was like hearing someone’s grandma passed away, but it makes sense considering the Highland Park Cafeteria proudly served generations of families for nearly 95 years. The adorably retro eatery opened in 1925 and announced its closure in May.

Leather Masters (Deep Ellum)

After 31 years in the business, Leather Masters announced its permanent closure back in May, citing financial difficulties caused by the pandemic. Leather Masters specialized in the niche and very specific types of leather goods that made visits to our next saddest closure on this list a lot sexier.

Lizard Lounge (Deep Ellum)

The closure of this Deep Ellum venue set ripples across multiple communities, from steampunk geeks to EDM kids to middle-aged couples looking for some kinky fun on a Sunday night. After 28 years, Lizard Lounge announced it’s closure back in May. This painful announcement at least left Dallasites from Dennis Rodman to your aunt to your favorite local DJ with some kind of fond memory of the place. It was a unique and iconic venue that unfortunately did not survive the financial impacts of the pandemic.

Margin Walker Presents

In December, Texas’ largest independent live music promoter announced its closure. As concerts and live events became a distant memory of the world pre-COVID, the indie company could not survive the impacts of the pandemic. Margin Walker Presents likely brought to town many of your favorite shows and was just one of the many integral moving parts that made the live music scene function so wonderfully across Texas.

Salaryman (Bishop Arts)

In November, the James-Beard Award semi-finalist yakitori restaurant Salaryman announced it would close for good as its founder, chef Justin Holt, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It was an announcement that sent shockwaves across the food and culinary community and took the city by surprise. Salaryman was one of those Hayley’s Comet type things that you hope to experience because you know that something that beautiful and special only truly only comes once and in a flash, it’s gone.