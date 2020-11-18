Somber News Impacts The DFW Food Community As Bishop Arts’ Salaryman Announces Its Closure Due To Founder’s Leukemia Diagnosis.

The highly acclaimed izakaya and ramen shop in Bishop Arts, Salaryman, has shut its doors.

It was announced recently that founder and stand-up chef Justin Holt has been diagnosed with leukemia and has begun aggressive treatment. Holt is not only lauded for his carefully thought-out takes on Japanese staples, but for his tenacious work in the industry and community by providing food for those in need. For more information and ways to help, please visit the GoFundMe page that has been set up to help with the costly treatment.

In Oak Cliff, the community mourns the loss of Jacinto Mireles, a beloved paletero who passed away in Oak Cliff after being struck by a driver. Mireles was a native from San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and provided for his family by selling popsicles out of a pushcart. The late hardworking family man was known for taking no days off except for his birthday and during inclement weather. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Mireles family with funeral costs.

As the pandemic persists, entrepreneurs continue to get more creative and this is great news for at-home drinkers! Over in Lakewood, Meredith Levesque began Mixy, a DIY cocktail company conceived from her hobby of dehydrating fruits. The operation began in March and since has shipped to over 40 states.

In Collin County, things are also shaking up! If you needed a reason to head to Far North Dallas aside from visiting giant furniture stores, here are three brand new reasons! McKinney is now home to Gloria’s Latin Cuisine‘s 21st restaurant and CT Provisions Cocktail Parlor & Kitchen, plus Magic Cup Cafe, a new boba tea spot, is set to open on 7701 Stacy Road in March.

Acere, que bola?! While you’re up in McKinney, be sure to check out the once-food-truck-now-brick-and-mortar restaurant, The Guava Tree Cuban Cafe & Cantina. The new Cuban restaurant serves old school comfort classics like ropa vieja, lechon asado and vaca frita.

Over down south in Plano, Hot Chicks Nashville Hot Chicken is set to open in December. This is yet another addition to the growing hot chicken trend that has hit Dallas proper like crazy. We’re not mad about it, though! Too much a good thing isn’t always bad, especially when that good thing is deliciously spicy fried chicken. It’s so good, in fact, you might wanna pop some bottles about it. Don’t look too far for that, as Hot Chicks shares the same ownership with Uptown’s Theory Nightclub and The Yard in Fort Worth.

In more corporate news, vegetarians can get down with some more quick fast food options. McDonald’s and Pizza Hut have recently announced and added plant-based options to their menus, respectively. While you’ll have to wait for McDonald’s McPlant burger, Pizza Hut’s substitute sausage pizza is already available.

As always, please remember we are still in a pandemic. As coronavirus cases continue to hit record numbers, Judge Clay Jenkins has urged Dallasites to be wary of dining indoors at restaurants. Support your local restaurants by ordering to-go if outside dining is not an option. Remember to wear your masks and follow social distancing protocols as we approach the seasonal flu season.

