This Week In Dallas, You Can Get Away & Let Your Hair Grow Long With Chicago & Brian Wilson, Look Perfect With 5 Seconds Of Summer And More.

This heat wave ain’t it.

The temperature has been so high here in Texas that it’s breaking power demand records. The power consumption on June 12 was 75,000 megawatts, beating the previous record of 74,820 megawatts made in August 2019, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

It only beat the record by a hair but consider this — we’re only in June. The weather is way too high for this early in the year. We are so fucked once August hits.

There’s been an alarming trend these past two months. The average temperature has been higher than last year, and once June is calculated, it’s safe to assume it will be as well. Maybe it’s time to start taking global warming seriously?

ERCOT has garnered a reputation for shitting the bed when the demand for energy gets high. Its proverbial hands are stained red after more than 200 lives were lost during Winter Storm Uri last year. In May, officials began asking Texans to turn their thermostats up to avoid any disruptions in the grid.

Temperatures were around 90 degrees at that time. From the looks of it, we’re going to be in the 110s in August.

Like we said, fucked.

If you can, it might be worth investing in a generator for fans and portable AC units. Heat stroke is an awful reality some may suffer from if we’re right about ERCOT’s lack of preparation.

Keeping cool is easier said than done, but keep in mind that some cities have cooling centers if things get too crazy.

Please stay safe out there. Heat ain’t no joke. — José Romero

Monday (6/20)

Bad Bad Hats with Gully Boys at Granada Theater

Midwest indie-pop band Bad Bad Hats will bring its catchy, punchy and feel-good rock sound that will surely rock Granada Theater. The song “Detroit Basketball” is a good example of what to expect from the band. Plus, the fashionable Gully Boys with its soft poppy rock sound – Two great bands for the price of one. — Juan Salinas II

Orange Doors at Three Links

The psychedelic marching band Orange Doors is coming to town for its Big Toot Tour. Its new album Slaphappy explores alternative psychedelia draped in an unfamiliar nostalgia sound that is sure to turn some heads. Also, locals Indie band Gorgeous Jetson, ambient electronic trio Black-Necked Stilt and alt tock duo Bubby will be there to warm up the crowd. — JS

Tuesday (6/21)

MC Chris and Crunk Witch at Double Wide

MC Chris is more than just a nerdy rapper – he played a major role in the first few years of Adult Swim. Chris was a writer, actor, and animator for hit shows like Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Space Ghost Coast to Coast. He left Adult Swim to pursue his music career full-time, which has been a success with his last album, “MC Chris is good music” charted on Billboard, debuting at #2 in the comedy genre. — JS

Paws Cause at The Rustic

Animals lovers are about to go crazy for this! Paws Cause will have fantastic food, wine, and a chance to meet some cute ass animals. That is what we call a good night. It will also honor individuals and organizations that have made a significant difference in the lives of animals in North Texas with the Mary Spencer Humanitarian Award. All proceeds from Paws Cause will benefit the Southern Dallas Spay/Neuter Initiative and more. — JS

Wednesday (6/22)

Alex O’Aiza Adios Tal Vez Video Release Party at Vantage Street Studio

Spanish rock singer Alex O’Aiza released “Adios Tal Vez” earlier this month. Now he’s going to live it up at the music release party. DJ Sordelo and Ceci Ceci will be providing the vibes. There’s also free food, drinks and karaoke. Sing your heart out and tell that ex bye… maybe. — Desiree Gutierrez

JOSHUA DYLAN BALIS | GARRETT OWEN | BILLY LAW at Main at Southside

Deep Ellum Spelling Bee at Three Links

Anybody can win a spelling bee, but can they win it while intoxicated? This adults-only spelling bee will be hosted by Dallas comedian Danny Neely, and money will be raised for Dallas Hope Charities. Attendees can buy “sabotages” that will impact the inebriated contestants. Here’s a word for you: F-R-E-E. It’s completely free to play, so why not give it a shot? — JR

Barf Wave Plays The Hits at Double Wide

Voted best DJ night by the Dallas Observer – Plays The Hits by the record label Barf Wave is going to be a blast. Expect the live DJ set to feature music from Barf Wave’s stacked roster, like pop emo band Upsetting and garage band Loafers. Another treat is that Palace Pizza will be there to serve yummy pizza. You could never go wrong with great music and good food. — JR

Thursday (6/23)

Rusty Dusty with Bifocals and Primo Danger at Andy’s Bar

Rusty Dusty has a unique sound that it calls acid americana. It is a mix of folk rock and echo-laden fuzz rock. The other band performing is Prim0 Danger, which had its song “Delirum” feature on Central Track song of the day. Check out to see what all the fuss is about – This is setting up to be a great show! — JS



Oak Cliff Film Festival at Texas Theatre

The ultimate retreat from the sweltering heat is the Oak Cliff Film Festival. This year’s program includes four days of indoor screenings, parties, panels and workshops in blissful air conditioning. Our picks for must see screenings are Mija starring Jacks Haupt and closing night film I Love My Dad. — DG

Pop Punk Nite: The Beach Party at Amplified Live

What is a good way to celebrate Summer? We think that listening to some classic pop-punk rock music at Pop Punk Nite at Amplified Live. Van Full of Nuns will do covers of Blink-182, My Chemical Romance and much more. This isn’t going to be a small thing. Get it? Like “All The Small Things.” — JS

Friday (6/24)

Misfired with The Culprit Ring and The Aches at Andy’s Bar

Local punk band Misfired’s new album Living Grey will be released on June 24th – to celebrate, it will be playing its new album from start to finish in one go at Andy’s Bar. Also, bands The Aches and Culper Ring will be performing, so expect non-stop rock. — JS

Vibe House at Viva’s Lounge

Romii Rae is at it again with another meticuiously curated Vibes Texas event. Vibehouse is bringing all the good vibes together with an afrobeat set by Ghana’s Blaq Pages, a set by HubbledVision and a set by DJ SaucyD. Muriel, Honey Daii, Zayland, BriJolie and Electric Tongues will be stepping up to the mic with live performances. Bring your wallets! 360 Home Goods, Evthewrdo, Uni Co., NBCKWRLD, Picassoliaa, Art by Sneak and other vendors will be on hand. — DG

Chicago and Brian Wilson at Dos Equis Pavilion

Beach Boy Brian Wilson, is teaming with the soft rock band Chicago for a U.S. 25-city tour. Chicago is well accomplished with two Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Check out the song “If This Is Goodbye” on its upcoming album Born For This Moment. — JS

Yasmeen* at The Foundation Room at House of Blues

We love a women in STEM and women in music. You get both in one with Fort Worth’s pop songstress (and engineer) Yasmeen*. She’s making her way to Dallas on release day for her latest single “Drive.” She leaked a snippet of the song on Instagram recently and it is already one of our favs. — DG

Jacks Haupt at The Wild Detectives

Jacks Haupt’s vibes are hard to beat. Her voice adds a nice, silky layer to the bubbly pop beats of her music. Each song manages to have a unique feel to it. Lately, Haupt’s career seems to be growing like crazy. She will be featured in a documentary called Mija that focuses on the adversity immigrant artists have gone through. After a theatrical run, it will be on Disney+, so make sure to show your support. — JR

Yellow Brick Road Tour Dancefestopia at Deep Ellum Art Co.

Ahead of the 10 year anniversary festival in September, Dancefestopia is taking the rave on the road. The Yellow Brick Road Tour will make a pit stop in Dallas to showcase up-and-coming talent. Local DJs MADNOIZ, LateNightBurner, Kharma, Genesiis, MonstaX, SilenType, GLZZZD and DTNS will hit the deck. Show up and show out for DFW’s hottest house and electronic DJs. — DG

T Pain at Texas Trust CU Theatre

After switching venues because of low ticket sales, T-Pain is finally ready to show Dallas what he’s all about. The Twitch streamer has been a titan in the music industry for awhile. He’s had a lot of big hits, and is currently working on an album with Kehlani that’s tentatively titled A Day Out With the Girls. Go show Mr. Pain that Texas does have love for him! — JR

Deep Ellum TOGA party at Wits End

Fun fact, it’s a common misconception that togas are a Greek garment, but they’re actually Roman. Another fun fact, this party is going to be lit as hell. Various DJs are going to rock the house as if it’s the city of Alexandria in 80 B.C. People can play beer pong, flip cup and other party games that the Romans (probably, most likely not) played. — JR

Saturday (6/25)

5 Seconds Of Summer at Toyota Music Factory

After being rescheduled numerous times – 5 seconds of Summer are finally coming to Toyota Music Factory. The popular Australian boyband has been together since 2014 and has provided upbeat pop-rock for all to enjoy. This tour is a celebration of its fourth studio album, Calm – but it recently announced a new album with a new single, “Me Myself & I.” — JS

Riders on Cloud Nine at Green Elephant

Six bands, one stage and one hell of a psychedelic trip is what’s in store at Rider’s on Cloud Nine. It’s going to be a little bit of pysch rock with The Infinite Cosmos, Late Night Call and Denton’s Brothers Beckham. Austin’s Flight by Nothing will be making a stop to rock out with DFW. Ricky Ray and the Goons have the pop and funk on lock. And if you have not seen Artemis Funk perform, you aren’t living life. — DG

Texicana and The Room Sounds at Deep Ellum Art Co.

Texicana may have only been formed in 2019, but in a three years the band has taken off. It has taken Americana music to stages all over the state. In the process it makes sure to shed light on other local bands to ensure a healthy music scene. Its latest showing is no different. This time The Room Sounds will be sharing the stage with Texicana. — DG

National Food Truck Day at Kylde Warren Park

Klyde Warren is usually guaranteed to have quality food trucks pretty much everyday of the week, so having 18 there on one day is like heaven on earth. There will be soul food, barbecue, deserts and a bunch of other things to sink your teeth into. Make sure not to order too much from one place so you can try multiple trucks. — JR

UNCAST SHADOWS VOLUME 2: An Art Exhibition at Rubber Gloves

Music is a great stimuli for our ears, but when you pair it with something visual, then it becomes something even more special. This art exhibit takes various music artists and bolsters the listening experience with pieces from talented artists. This is the kind of shit that makes you transcend. — JR

Chris Fleming at South Side Music Hall

As Weird Al has shown for a long time, music and comedy mesh together very well, and Chris Fleming gets this. His music combines clever lyricism with societal commentary, demonstrating how his brain is always working overtime. Fleming primarily rose to fame because of his YouTube channel in which he did a popular series called “GAYLE.” It’s worth checking it out to get an idea of what Fleming’s comedy is all about. — JR

Orgullo Oak Cliff Pride & Market at Cocoandre

Pride is absolutely something to be celebrated, so why not check out this block party? There’s going to be vendors, food and a drag show. If that hasn’t convinced you, music will be provided by Dallas artist eternos. — JR

Emo Nite Pool Party In Texas at Whiskey Garden

You wouldn’t picture emo music and a pool party together, but the Emo Nite crew are some revolutionaries. Expect to hear some of the hottest music from the genre while splashing in a resort-style pool. Check out the Emo Nite Official Playlist to see if any of your favorites are on it. — JS

Sunday (6/26)

BMF Kicks Fudraiser Rojas Family at 3 Nations Brewing

One thing about Dallas, there is a community for everyone. Once you find that community, it soon becomes family. For BMF Kicks, a local online footwear dealer, that tightknight community has been called to the frontlines to help their friend and local model Orlando Rojas. Rojas was diagnosed with cancer in April putting him out of work. The BMF Kicks family is stepping up to the plate to help Rojas and his family of four by teaming up with 3 Nations Brewing in Carrollton. Cheers for a good cause and help BMF raise funds for the Rojas family. BMF will be raffling gift cards, electronics and sneakers for the cause. — DG

VBBQ – A Plant-Based BBQ Pop-Up at Thunderbird Station

You can still eat barbecue and be vegan. We repeat: you can still eat barbecue and be vegan. Just ask the chefs behind Planta Potosí. They’ve perfected the vegan taco and have been working behind the scenes to bring us vrisket (vegan brisket). They are packing up the grill and invited DJs Yung Wave, Sonido 55 and Kowboy over to Thunderbird Station for a vegan barbecue. Everyone’s invited. (BBQ will pair nicely with a White Wall. Just ask your bartender for one.) — DG

Mewithoutyou Farewell Tour at South Side Music Hall

Mewithoutyou is touring for one last time. The Philadelphia-based post-hardcore band has been doing it since 2001 – After 19 years, seven albums and 12 members, the band is hanging up its guitars. Its cult-like fan base will truly miss Mewithoutyou. If you’re a fan, you should enjoy it live one last time. — JS