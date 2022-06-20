“Energetic” Doesn’t Begin To Cut It When Describing This Track From Oakcliff Rapper Trapboy Freddy’s Latest Collaborative Album.

Trapboy Freddy ft. Yella Beezy — “Smokey the Bear”

RIYL: high energy trap flows

What else you should know: “Smokey the Bear” is the eighth song on Trapboy Freddy’s 17th album CME or Nothing 2. As the name suggests, this is a sequel to his 2017 album CME or Nothing. The first CME album had nine tracks, while this sequel comes in at 32, almost quadrupling its predecessor. All the tracks are good, but this one hits different.

To put it simply, this shit goes hard. From the second it starts, it puts you in a chokehold and doesn’t let go. When you press play, there are about two seconds to breathe before Freddy relentlessly jumps on the beat, creating a symbiotic relationship with the trap drums. Both of them, in unison, make your head uncontrollably swivel to the rhythm. You’ll need a neck brace after vibing to this track.

Freddy makes his motivation abundantly clear with this track. “And if you talking ‘bout money, I’m there.” Our man is out here trying to get his bag — an effort that speaks to all of us during these inflation-ridden days.

But seriously, though, this track is heat.

If Freddy’s bars weren’t enough, Dallas rapper Yella Beezy comes in with an assist, perfectly capturing the tone of the song. When the bars switch from Beezy to Freddy and vice versa, it doesn’t feel abrupt. They both pair together nicely, even though they have two distinct voices. That can be a difficult thing to come by, so it’s definitely welcome.

CME or Nothing 2 has a lot of different rappers on it, and it does a good job at balancing them all out. One that stood out besides “Smokey the Bear” was “Got It Lit.” The whole track consists of some kids spitting bars — a unique concept that goes surprisingly hard. It’s pretty funny when they start flexing their Nike lunchbox and gym socks.

Please continue featuring these kids, Fred.