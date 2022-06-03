Check Out New Ones From Cush With A C, Larry Gee, Friend., The Crown & Electric Tongues.

Welcome to Songs of the Week, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By putting them all together here in one place, our hope is that you can spend less time searching for relevant new releases and more time giving each one of these jams the proper shine they so deserve. OK? OK.

Cush With a C ft. LaVoyce — “Hustle In My Blood”

RIYL: a perfect pairing

What else you should know: Cush With a C and LaVoyce go together like cheese and wine. Their styles perfectly complement each other in “Hustle In My Blood.” Cush’s abrasiveness with LaVoyce’s beautifully soothing voice adds texture to the track. We need a full album with both of them now. Instead of messing with each other’s flow, they bolster it. This is an unbeatable duo. — José Romero

Larry Gee — “Real Life”

RIYL: listening to a story

What else you should know: Larry Gee left the game for about two years before returning in 2021. Most of the music in his discography is pop, but he dabbled in hip-hop. “Real Life” is that side of him. It’s slow and personal, with Larry telling some of his strifes. The beat and trap drums help give the track a chill vibe without being too overwhelming. It’s always a good thing when an artist allows themselves to be vulnerable. — JR

The Crown — “Wack!”

RIYL: the cool kids table.

What else you should know: If you’re looking for a new party track for the summer, here’s a must-have. We gave this rap group some love when it burst onto the scene in 2020 with its debut self-titled album, and with nine singles/EPs later, we’re due for another check-in. Every bombastic track The Crown has dropped thus far can really get your blood pumping, and “Wack!” is no exception. We love the gritty confidence that shoots out with every line delivery — there’s no doubt these guys are quick-witted, passionate and just so fucking cool. — Frances Tingle

friend. — “Waking Life”

RIYL: driving in the car with the windows down vibes

What else you should know: Even if the band only has three songs in its repertoire, friend. has not had a single miss. All of its music has a cheerful, upbeat vibe to it. “Waking Life” is the band’s latest release, and it has a pleasant melody. The first couple of seconds of the song is reminiscent of something you’d hear in a coming-of-age film. It’s blissful, and we hope friend. releases a full album soon. — JR

Electric Tongues — “Secrets”

RIYL: a top-secret spy mission at a disco.

What else you should know: Electric Tongues always knows how to bring the vibes. This sultry and groovy track has a real teasing fire behind it, bringing us to the spy comparison above. The highly addictive bassline will stick with you for days, as will the simple chorus. It feels a little evil but like, in a hot way. We hope this doesn’t awaken anything in us. — FT