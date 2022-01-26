From The Collaborative “Drippy Denton” Hip-Hop Project, This Latest Track From The Upcoming Compilation Album Is Angsty, Emo Goodness.

Elijah Heaps, SpaceMan Zack — “Go Around”

RIYL: The emo rap legend — Lil Peep

What else you should know: “Go Around” is a part of an upcoming compilation album Drippy Dallas, brought to you by the collective music project Drippy Denton.

The Drippy Denton collective features various local artists in DFW that inhabit the alternative hip-hop genre. The music project has recently dropped new singles to ring in 2022 from talent such as 10k.caash, Wasteey Monroe, Ea$e, The Outfit, Lil Texan, Coach Tev and others.

As for the newest released track by Elijah Heaps and SpaceMan Zack, the overall sound is meant for the angry, brokenhearted, or those simply craving a three-day bender. Essentially, this track is one to play when in need of reason to carry on.

The track has got a low-key sound, until you listen closer to the lyrics and realize that it is also a dark depiction of reality. The HBO show Euphoria is an example of how the vibe of “Go Around” — glamorous, yet sad. The lyrics “We should play a game / Hit the blunt / Make it go around / Doubt you know my pain / Listen girl, you won’t make it out,” display this dark theme some of us may know so candidly.

As for other comparisons, Lil Peep, is very similar to the sounds of “Go Around,” his emo hip-hop being on the same wavelength of the musical talent of Elijah Heaps and SpaceMan Jack.

Although this song completely fulfills the hip-hop criteria, one detail that sets this song apart is the utilization of guitar at the introduction to set the alternative tone.

For all those who resonate with the vibe of this track, or any other singles Drippy Denton has released thus far, the project will release the full album on Valentines Day.