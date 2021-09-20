The Renowned North Texas Performer’s New Single Is A Chilled-Out Ode To Late-Night Revelry, And An Ideal Listen For The Ride Home.

Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.

Dezi 5 — “The Night”

RIYL: being one with the evening

What else you should know: After a sojourn to New York City, Dezman Lehman has returned to North Texas — and even set up shop with a Wednesday night jazz music residency at the freshly opened new Deep Ellum venue Cheapsteaks.

But stellar live performer is still also firmly entrenched in the R&B and pop realms, having just dropped a new single and Erin Shea Devany-directed video called “The Night” for his Dezi 5 moniker.

Bouncing between a chill vibe and its strong melodic hook, this isn’t exactly a tune meant for bedtime. It’s more made for the walk home, down a long sidewalk and up the stairs as you seek some peace and quiet before laying down your head.

Throughout the song, Lehman sings with a healthy amount of soul over the mid-tempo beats, and the extra amount of reverb provided to his vocals in the production is a nice touch. As an audio trip, there is joy to be heard in Lehman’s voice, revealing a song shrouded in the late-night hours.

The key strength of this tune, however, lays in the keyboards. As a Fender Rhodes-style sound pushing the hook mixed and with chopped-up beats, Lehman belts out everything he can over the top of the instrumentation. The strings that elevate the proceedings toward the song’s end are also a really nice touch.

Without reading too much into the lyrics, the song comes across as a call for creatures of the night to be happy and be together — and today, as tomorrows aren’t always guaranteed.

Cover photo via Dezi 5’s Facebook page.