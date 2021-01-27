From Virtual Panels To Food Drives And Clothing Donations, There Are Plenty Of Ways To Get Involved In North Texas This Week.

It’s been a hell of a year so far, and to add to the absurdity, hedge funds are about to lose billions because a small group of people on Reddit decided to blow up the valuation of Gamestop stock, causing the hedge funds who had bet on its demise to eat billions in losses in the stock market. These folks are already angling for a bailout, but perhaps we should let the free market decide!

Locally, Mayor Johnson continues to feud with members of Dallas City Council who are upset with the lower numbers of vaccinations in predominantly minority districts in Dallas. This latest spat culminated in a five-hour special city council meeting on Monday that accomplished little other than demonstrating how much of a clusterfuck the entire situation is.

Oh, and did we mention the list of North Texans who have been implicated in the U.S. Capitol coup has grown to nearly two dozen?

If this were a movie, it would be quite the farce.

Meanwhile, we still haven’t seen relief from the Biden Administration yet, as the Senate becomes increasingly tied up in the second impeachment proceedings of Donald Trump.

So, while congress plays with people’s livelihoods in Washington, many people are still struggling from the effects of the ongoing pandemic. In the meantime, these Dallas events and organizations to lend a helping hand.

Wednesday, January 27

Harvest Project Volunteering & Food Distribution Event at Beacon of Light Masjid al-Islam

Join the Harvest Project for a distribution of free fruits and vegetables to those in need from 6-7:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed from 3-8 p.m.

Denton Black Film Festival (Virtual)

Interested in contemporary films by Black filmmakers? Tune into the free, six-day virtual Denton Black Film Festival from January 27 to February 1.

Thursday, January 28

New Federal Administration: What does it mean for refugees, immigrants and asylum seekers?

For those interested in learning how the new administration may impact federal refugee programs, IRC in Dallas will host an online event to talk about their work and what they expect from the Biden administration.

Clothing & Blanket Drive for Afghanistan

Want to support families impacted by instability in Afghanistan? Drop off new blankets, clothing or other needed items at the Helping Hand office in Richardson between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

NTFB Mobile Food Pantry at Marsalis Church of Christ

Facing food insecurity? Pick up a box of free food at Marsalis Church of Christ, between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. or until supplies run out.

NTFB Mobile Food Pantry at Wheatland United Methodist Church

The North Texas Food bank will also be handing out boxes of free food at Wheatland United Methodist Church between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Dallas to Fort Worth High-Speed Transportation Connection Study: Virtual Public Meeting

Want to give input into high speed rail plans in DFW? Join The North Central Texas Council of Governments to learn about the recent connection study and what that means for the future of high speed rail in the area.

Eviction and Landlord Tenant Law Forum

Join the Mexican American Bar Association of Dallas for a Q&A on tenants rights.

Friday, January 29

Red Cross Blood Drive

Want to help save lives? Sign up to give blood for this Red Cross drive between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in Addison.

Saturday, January 30

Not My Son 54 Miles to Justice Relay

Join Not My Son for a run/walk relay to honor the legacy of MLK’s history-defining marches.

22nd Annual Legacies Dallas History Conference

Interested in Dallas history? The Legacies Dallas History Conference will discuss “Law & Disorder in Dallas.”

Delivery Day: Baking Initiative for the Homeless

Want to help end food insecurity? Join Baking Initiative for the Homeless as they deliver food to those in need. This one starts at 5:30 p.m. at Turtle Creek Park.

Survival Skills 101

Chicana In Nature is hosting an event to teach people about walter filtering, fire building and other essential techniques. Admission to this event costs $5 and starts at 2 p.m. at 1014 Galloway Ave.

Sunday, January 31

COVID-19 Free Testing with Nepalese Society of Texas

Need a free COVID test? The Nepalese Society of Texas is generously sponsoring free testing between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Monday, February 1

Grow with Us – The Black and Indigenous History of Agriculture

Interested in the history of Black and Indigenous agriculture? Join the Skip Shockley Foundation and the Oak Cliff Veggie project for a panel discussion on the topic hosted by Dallas Public Library.

Tuesday, February 2

Dallas Producers Association 2021 Town Hall

Are you a Dallas-based audio producer? Join the DPA for a digital town hall from 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Ongoing

Donate to Feed the People Dallas

Donate to Feed the People, a Black woman-operated group providing mutual aid to communities of color throughout the greater DFW area.

Donate to Camp Rhonda

Donate to Camp Rhonda, an encampment for homeless individuals, to support those facing housing insecurity in Dallas.

Donate to North Texas Mutual Aid

Support this volunteer organization that creates connections between people with community resources to share and the people that need them.

Donate to Dallas Evictions 2020

Support an organization that provides free legal help for people who can’t qualify for traditional legal aid, as well as need help with utility bills, food and partial rent. All donations will go directly to help those in danger of losing their home