It’s A New Day In America, But An Inauguration Won’t Fix Things Overnight. Here’s A Round-Up Of Ways To Get Involved Locally This Week.

It’s Inauguration day!

Despite a shaky start to the year — which significantly raised concerns around politically motivated violence surrounding the transition of power — it appears that Inauguration Day events have gone off without a hitch.

“Democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile, and at this hour my friends, democracy has prevailed,” President Joe Biden said just after he was sworn in.

Millions of Americans sighed in collective relief when Donald Trump voluntarily left the White House, though others were likely far less reassured — namely, those who had been hoping for a Presidential pardon that never materialized, like Netflix star Joe Exotic and member of the Charter Plane 5, Jenna Ryan.

Trump didn’t stick around for the inauguration — the first president to skip their successor’s inauguration since Andrew Jackson. However, Trump may be pleased to know that Biden’s inauguration features fewer attendees than his own, limited to only about 1,000 guests due to the ongoing pandemic.

Biden’s first speech as President was an appeal to unity. He urged Americans to “stop the shouting and lower the temperature” and pledged to end the “uncivil war…that pits red against blue.” Yet his speech did not belie the fact that there is still much, much work to be done. He urged Americans to “set [their] sights on the nation we know we can be and we must be.”

Locally, Dallasites still struggle with critical issues like food insecurity as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on. Though a new administration may signal hope for change, it is likely that change will take some time to come.

Below are several ways to build up your community in the meantime.

Wednesday, January 20

Brown Berets National Call to Action

Interested in what might come next now that Biden is inaugurated? Join the Brown Berets de Cemanahuac – Texas Chapter outside City Hall at 6 p.m. for a discussion with Brown Berets and other organizers in Dallas.

Thursday, January 21

March for Reparations Dallas

Want to support the movement for slavery reparations? Starting at 10 a.m. at City Hall, you can march in solidarity with those at the March for Reparations in D.C.

Harvest Project Volunteering & Food Distribution Event at Beacon of Light Masjid al-Islam

Join the Harvest Project for the distribution of free fruits and vegetables to those in need from 6-8 p.m. Volunteers are needed from 3-8 p.m.

NTFB Mobile Food Pantry at Dallas College Mountain View Campus

Facing food insecurity? Pick up a box of free food at Dallas College Mountain View Campus from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Inventing Equality with Michael Bellesiles (Virtual)

Want to understand the roots of inequality in America? Join author Michael Bellesiles for an online event that will trace the evolution of inequality and the battle for equality in the United States, from 2-3 p.m.

Friday, January 22

NTFB Mobile Food Pantry at UNT Dallas

Facing food insecurity? Pick up a box of free food at UNT Dallas between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Saturday, January 23

LatinXdallas + Sunrise Movement Car Caravan

Want the city to take bolder action on key issues? Join LatinXdallas and Sunrise Movement for a Car Caravan calling for COVID-19 relief, a Green New Deal and immigrant justice. The event starts at 12 p.m. at the Houston Loop Lot by Reunion Tower.

Oak Cliff Veggie Project Volunteering & Food Distribution

Join Oak Cliff Veggie Project to help end food insecurity. Rise early for a 9 a.m. start time at 5915 Singer Hills Dr. to help out with food distribution between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Campaign Volunteer & Candidate Training (Virtual)

Interested in running for City Council or volunteering on a campaign? From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. join the Texas Working Families Party for a day of training focused on city council races across Texas.

Sunday, January 24

International Holocaust Remembrance Day Commemoration (Virtual)

Want to reflect on tragic history? Join the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum for a virtual day of remembrance starting at 2 p.m.

Monday, January 25

Tell Lockheed To Stop Sending Bombs to Yemen

Join the Dallas Anti-War Committee for a protest to demand an end to war profiteering at 2:30 p.m. outside of the Lockheed Martin Building at 1902 W. Freeway St. in Grand Prairie.

Tuesday, January 26

Free Food Distribution at Casa View Church

Pick up a box of free food at Casa View Church between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Wednesday, January 27

Catholic Charities Free Food Distribution

Those facing food insecurity can grab a box of free food at 9643 Ferndale in Dallas from 12:30 p.m to 3 p.m.

Denton Black Film Festival (Virtual)

Interested in contemporary films by Black filmmakers? Tune into the six-day virtual Denton Black Film Festival from January 27 to February 1.

Ongoing

Donate to Camp Rhonda

Camp Rhonda is an encampment for homeless individuals. Donations will support those facing housing insecurity in Dallas.

Donate to North Texas Mutual Aid

Support this volunteer organization that creates connections between people with various community resources to share and people that need them.

Donate to Dallas Evictions 2020

Support an organization that provides free legal help for people who can’t qualify for traditional legal aid, as well as need help with utility bills, food and partial rent. All gifts will go directly to help those in danger of losing their home