As Our Nation’s Democracy Continues To Hang On By A Thread, Here’s A List Of Ways For You To Get Involved Locally And Improve Your Own Community.

So: You made it through a difficult year. That’s certainly something to celebrate!

What’s more, Congress passed a compromise stimulus bill at the eleventh hour, averting a government shutdown and the potential loss of benefits for thousands of Americans in need. With the exception of record highs of Covid-19 cases, the holiday season wasn’t so terrible to us after all.

Of course, a $600 stimulus check in the bank — for some, at least — doesn’t mean life is back to normal. Far from it, actually.

On one side, there have been demands — and even some vandalism — for greater stimulus checks.

On the other hand, shit absolutely hit the fan in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, broke into elected officials’ offices, looted the chambers and more — with very little police resistance. Who knows where things go from hre?

Truth is, we are not out of the woods yet. As ever, the critical work of local organizations will continue to be the key to the survival of our community.

So get involved this week if you can. The below list — compiled before today’s mayhem in the nation’s capital, so probably fairly incomplete by nature — should help you get started.

Also, y’know, wear a mask. We’re still in a pandemic, after all.

Wednesday (Jan. 6)

DSA Healthcare Working Group Meeting (Virtual)

Interested in advocating for healthcare reform? The North Texas Chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America is holding a virtual meeting for their Healthcare Working Group at 7 p.m.

The Black Panther Party: A Conversation with Zulu Sharod (Virtual)

Interested in the work of the Black Panther Party and its survival programs? Check out the Black Royal Family’s YouTube for a livestream discussion with the Chairman of the New Afrikan Black Panther Party at 7 p.m.

Thursday (Jan. 7)

Harvest Project Volunteer & Food Distribution Event at Beacon of Light Masjid al-Islam

Join the Harvest Project for a distribution of free fruits and vegetables to those in need from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Volunteers are needed from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

NTFB Mobile Pantry at Turner Courts

Facing food scarcity? Turner Courts Recreation Center is hosting a free Mobile Pantry with the North Texas Food Bank on Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Dallas Virtual Neighborhood Public Meeting for Budget Input

Want to have input on how Dallas spends its federal funds? Join this virtual public meeting at 7 p.m. to speak your mind!

Texas Working Families Party: Community Reunion (Virtual)

Looking for an alternative progressive political party in Dallas that aims to win local elections? Check out the Texas Working Families Party at 6 p.m. to learn about their work.

Friday (Jan. 8)

Clear Creek Clean Up Volunteer Day

Got a green thumb? Get outside and get your hands dirty at the Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center in Denton from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday (Jan. 9)

Shoreline Spruce Up at White Rock Lake

Want to help keep White Rock Lake clean? Pick up some free supplies and get to work, starting at 8 a.m.

Statewide Medicare 4 All Organizing Meeting (Virtual)

Want to advocate for M4A in Texas? Join this DSA meeting via Zoom at 1 p.m. for a statewide organizing meeting.

Pandemic Preparedness: Understanding Patient & Tenant Rights (Virtual)

Want to learn more about your rights as a patient or as a tenant? Join Friendship-West Baptist via Zoom at 12 p.m. for an event led by attorneys aimed to educate people about what to do if they are at risk of eviction or hospitalization.

Mobile Food Pantry at FUMC in Hurst

Facing food scarcity? Stop by FUMC in Hurst between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to pick up a free box of food.

Sunday (Jan. 10)

YALL Texas Legislative Educational Panel (Virtual)

Interested in how the Texas’ state legislature works? Join Young Active Labor Leaders for an online educational panel about the upcoming legislative session and key labor issues.

Free Food Distribution at Holy Covenant UMC

Facing food scarcity? Stop by Holy Covenant UMC between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to pick up a free box of food.

Ongoing

Donate to North Texas Mutual Aid

Support this volunteer organization that creates connections between people with resources to share and people that need them.

Donate to Dallas Evictions 2020

Support an organization that provides free legal help for people who can’t qualify for traditional legal aid and need help with utility bills, food and partial rent. 100 percent of your gifts will go directly to help those in danger of losing their home.