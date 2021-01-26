The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Opens For Drive-thru Vaccines, City Council Seems To Be Just As Confused About Vaccine Rollout As We Are & More.

When we last checked in with pandemic-related updates in North Texas, City Council was floundering with a concise plan for vaccine distribution after being at odds with Mayor Eric Johnson. Unfortunately, based on lingering confusion at a Monday night special meeting, city council still doesn’t seem to fully have a robust plan of attack yet. The good news, is that Dallas is getting another vaccine hub at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown.

Nationally, President Joe Biden is planning to buy an additional 200 million doses of the vaccine with plans to deliver 10 million doses per week. Some health experts predict Biden’s current plan might not get us to a place of herd immunity by fall. Biden said Monday that anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get it by “this spring.”

If only we shared his optimism! Here’s the latest in North Texas: