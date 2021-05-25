[PHOTOS] Scenes From Dallas’ Free Palestine Protests.

For The Second Weekend In A Row, Thousands Of Protesters Flooded Downtown Dallas Streets In Support Of The Free Palestine Movement.

All photos of the Sunday, May 23, Free Palestine march by Ron Shipp.

For the second time in as many weekends, protesters flooded Downtown Dallas’ streets this past Sunday to voice support for the Free Palestine movement, to demand that the United States government stop funding Israel’s military activity in the Middle East and to plea for an end to the region’s ongoing genocide of Palestinians.

First, on Saturday, May 15, a rally at Dealey Plaza drew thousands of vocal Free Palestine supporters:

On Sunday, May 23, a similarly robust crowd — this one estimated at 1,500 people — gathered at the Earle Cabell Federal Building and Courthouse in Downtown Dallas for an afternoon march that looped around the cavernous corridors of the skyscraper-filled city center, their chants echoing throughout.

Albeit with dwindling numbers, police brutality protests in Downtown Dallas continue to take place a full year after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Other recent activist events in the area have included Stop Asian Hate rallies. The past two weekends of Free Palestine-related activity, however, have massively outdrawn those other calls-to-action, representing the largest protests yet seen in the city in 2021.

Now, as spring turns to summer, it seems Dallas is once again primed for another hot season filled with activism within the Downtown Dallas core.

Really, at this point, that summer stage might just be permanently set.