We Asked Our Twitter Followers For Their Lessons Learned — About Themselves And The Government — During The Winter Storm. Here Are Their Top 50 Replies.

After more than a week of consistently sub-freezing temperatures in North Texas, area thermometers finally topped 32 degrees on Friday afternoon. But many in our state had been justifiably, if metaphorically, heated for some time by that point.

As beautiful as a snow-covered Dallas may look through a photographer’s lens, Winter Storm Uri brought Texans face to face with some ugly truths: When millions of us were stuck at home without power or running (or even just drinkable) water, our infrastructure dangerously crumbled alongside taxpayer-funded projects, and our elected officials — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Senator Ted Cruz alike — ran for cover elsewhere, abandoning the constituents whose interests they claim to represent.

Yes, when things got bad in Winter Storm Uri’s wake, Texans were mostly forced to rely on the kindness of strangers for aid and support. That, it seems, is the big takeaway many have now that we’re mostly on the other side of this storm — but it’s hardly the sole revelation to come to light.

To that end, we asked our Twitter followers on Saturday to share their biggest lessons learned — about themselves, our city, our state, our government or our infrastructure — as a result of a trying week here in Texas.

Here are the best replies we received.

I am NOT prepared like I should be

Our government doesn’t give a fuck about us

Our infrastructure is damn near designed to fail https://t.co/vrwjxxNJ9F — Stillwater Max (@stillwatermax) February 20, 2021

Never rely on the government https://t.co/YzBbLY2UEe — Ed Zeppelin (@edbfree) February 20, 2021

The possibility for real change and real lasting solidarity is here in our state, but we really have to keep up the good work. https://t.co/AdvTA9bDDx — David a/k/a Big MacinPod (@bigmacinpod) February 20, 2021

I learned that Texas Republicans are greedy, soulless bastards. The state legislature only cares about the rich. https://t.co/si1iTTiX6R — Loner. (@ubathediplomat) February 20, 2021

Our thermostat doesn’t register temperatures below 53, ERCOT is shady AF, it’s possible to use a sketchbook as kindling, and @tedcruz is still a stain. https://t.co/UphlI38K8f — Meh. (@HeyItsHigbe) February 20, 2021

I learned that possible climate change mitigation strategies will be useless with leaders whose strategies always involve a boot strap. https://t.co/ZZiOgCdSiR — AWR (@AW_Rash_) February 20, 2021

that Black/Latinx femme people get shit done.

PERIOD. https://t.co/s1kbFHxopW — YZY taught me 💕🦄 (@thebritofdallas) February 20, 2021

what happened in this state is a preview of how the larger US Government will inevitably fail it’s people, should they keep choosing to pursue short term profit over human lives. I also learned that I need to get the fuck out despite being here for literally my entire life. https://t.co/IWJFMB8Rsp — issa maspro 🐢🌟👤 (@shoutytrack) February 20, 2021

Strangers do more in the moment than the government. https://t.co/7PdA0v3Dql — Hamburger Sarah (@rerog) February 20, 2021

Didn’t learn anything but man did it expose the difference in how some people livin compared to others https://t.co/YvdbCNWAig — Sean Kingston’s Animosity Hat (@keepitwolfson) February 20, 2021

That cruz Abbott and Dan Patrick are fucking arseholes. But we knew that. Also that I can cook food in a fireplace for 3 people and make coffee.. also don’t like the cold https://t.co/Nk1IlsJOKF — Würzel (@wur2le) February 20, 2021

Between this and the pandemic it seems like our whole country runs by doing just enough to keep our noses above water. Predictably it’s normal everyday people that suffer while the rich blame us for being in the position to suffer. We’re pretty fucked. https://t.co/NPKUAMgdrD — Tim (@TimK125) February 20, 2021

i learned there’s an image that accurately captures how i feel about me, city, state, govt, & infrastructure https://t.co/aVXkvO9mRM pic.twitter.com/QwUFQAEsgF — mike taddow (@MikeTaddow) February 20, 2021

i miss the weather up north; dallas is full of bamfs; state/natl infrastructure hasnt been updated since the 50s; climate destabilization is here + needs addressing 50 years ago; profit at any cost has/will continue to steal lives + livelihoods from the people. we deserve better. https://t.co/YsqE9uIIyY — tsz june 🗺🐫🇭🇰 子駿 (@pityfvck) February 20, 2021

Just like with the pandemic, the Texas government’s weather emergency plan for residents is “wait it out” https://t.co/5XVDqhkwWx — tatiana (@tatianawrites) February 20, 2021

I need to buy my own water meter lid key. https://t.co/jP0MwXsGnI — Leia Scofield (@leia) February 20, 2021

That individuals and collective action networks worked quicker and helped more people than the city government did, by FAR https://t.co/UCL9C7FhK8 — CG LUCILLE BALL IN MK4 IRON MAN ARMOR (@Bbutmydiscourse) February 20, 2021

1. We should all make our own preparations for future “once in a century” storms because 2. We can’t rely on (esp. state) government, BUT 3. We also must push for reforms to market-based utilities/services, AND 4. Hold leaders (not just ERCOT) to account. https://t.co/FWmqqgLpAN — Blake Harkey (@WBlakeHarkey) February 20, 2021

Some of these apartments are made out of paper mache. Fled Cruz has always been a joke. Hot showers are underrated. People really can be awesome once you detach the phones from their palms. https://t.co/opJgO9pO9O — BeMy. (@BeMyFiasco) February 20, 2021

I didnt think it was possible, but Greg Abbotts even more inept & useless than i previously thought. Also Texas Politicians are like the Florida Man™ of the political world. https://t.co/BuSjYoYal1 — Totally Tanner (@NannrTickl) February 20, 2021

Me: I can stay decently warm under 4 blankets with a hot water bottle City: like TLJ in MiB said, A person is smart. People are dumb, panicky dangerous animals and you know it. State: we are not prepared Government: their philosophy is “I got mine, fuck you” https://t.co/VIRSTEYgG1 — Skulleigh (@skulleigh) February 20, 2021

Infrastructure: yeah it’s really that bad! https://t.co/p2e1Y3Ny42 — thank lorde its above 32 f (@whiskyandwaves) February 20, 2021

I learned that AOC will do more for people who hate her than Ted Cruz, Greg Abbott, and Rick Perry combined will do for people who support them. https://t.co/MLnefraEQ2 — Allegedly (@LoveIsTheTemple) February 20, 2021

Being a lawyer has so messed me up that I attempted to work from home on my phone while it was 45 degrees in my house. https://t.co/HKc3f0yM9M — RealGirl (@realgirlDallas) February 20, 2021

That our home benefited from being on something we learned as the “Hospital Grid” which is the only regulation & that must change. These companies will never abandon its profit motive to incur the expenses needed in the interest of public safety on their own. https://t.co/NTepePtngo — Roy Turner (@TrickyKid2) February 20, 2021

The only corporate entity you can count on is @HEB https://t.co/CU8ZefaKII — dalaimama (@dalaimama) February 20, 2021

That people still don’t understand how Griddy works. #dallasaf https://t.co/tufJdRbc6E — #CHIEFSKINGDOM Super Bowl Champs (@dallasjhawk) February 20, 2021

I learned we don’t have the capability to power the state of Texas if it’s 15 degrees for a few days but we have the capability to land a spacecraft on fucking Mars while working from home. https://t.co/pSZ4DwGFFf — Mikey in DFW (@MDWDFW) February 20, 2021

I used to think the worst people in the world where those that use names for winter storms. Then Ted Cruz went to Cancun. https://t.co/YVttdLacJb — Dazzling Urbanite (@apressler3) February 20, 2021

I learned that communities band together and offer assistance faster than any government entity. https://t.co/216j7HQSGN — Anastasia (@luna_bane) February 20, 2021

that when people talk about our state’s ‘pioneering spirit’ they meant ‘without heat, electricity, water, or food’ https://t.co/YnwC2h4C53 — rachel roepke (@bloodredrache) February 20, 2021

The middle class is definitely disappearing. Our people know little to nothing about politics and how it affects our day to day lives. https://t.co/K0HT1Y0OWJ — A Spic Named Slickback (@slickbackwetbak) February 20, 2021

Despite the hardships, the community was able to join together to help those in need. And oh yeah, global warming is real. https://t.co/ortZ6OK7H1 — Anna Winter (@HolaTX) February 20, 2021

That our city, county, and state governments are more inept than any of us truly understood. That our energy grid needs a complete overhaul, *cough* GND *cough* https://t.co/3oH4zK7oxC — BREN FLEGEL (@biggayidiot_) February 20, 2021

It takes way more water to flush a toilet than I ever would have guessed. https://t.co/aZcoOVYvIM — brooke 🦩 (@brooke972) February 20, 2021

maybe the regulation of essential services and utilities is not the evil socialist concept talk radio and sketchy cable news shows has been saying… https://t.co/pM3LQbla35 — Pugs “pizza snob” Moran (@pugsandco) February 20, 2021

I learned that everyday decent people… Texans or otherwise… Help Each Other in a crisis. And I was reminded that in these times of crisis, billionaires…. Texans and otherwise…Gouge and Take Advantage of everyday decent people. Thanks Jerry! https://t.co/tDvLN2WDib — Tashia Christian (@TashiaDC) February 20, 2021

@GregAbbott_TX @tedcruz @JohnCornyn @replouiegohmert don’t care about Texans. From handling coronavirus ➡️ snow’rona they have FAILED every👏🏼time. Quit voting these trash ass men in office https://t.co/7eLiVZelCA — 𝕆𝕄𝔾!Ｓ𝔥𝓤𝔱 𝓤ρ 𝔙𝔞𝔫𝔢𝔰𝔰𝔞 (@spacebae86) February 20, 2021

We cannot depend on the shared systems and organizations that sustain our communities if we refuse to maintain them properly. We should heed the warnings we’ve been repeatedly given regarding their status by knowledgeable people and take proactive action. https://t.co/fRWsRZtoLp — John (@Chairman_Meh) February 20, 2021

Besides the obvious political things…Texas homes are apparently built with zero insulation. Insist on a fireplace. https://t.co/ROaPhLGpMa — Dreams In Green (@dreams_in_green) February 20, 2021

Just when you think @tedcruz has hit the absolute bottom of un-human behavior, he can still board a plane and fly even deeper. https://t.co/Ky6bmwM94s — Derbil McDillett (@silverc10) February 20, 2021

We have an incredible amount of work to do to protect our state from future climate anomalies. I have zero faith we can do it with our current leadership. https://t.co/QIFiDPBVjf — tysonstuart (@tysonstuart) February 20, 2021

That systems matter, that good government matters, and you really discover that when they don’t work. https://t.co/G2kklxAXTN — David Gruber (@InFaithWedRabbi) February 20, 2021

The state will legally allow electricity providers to gouge their customers in the midst of an emergency! https://t.co/3jMjQfOEiZ — Kip Mooney (@kipjmooney) February 20, 2021

Filing a 18 gallon storage bin with snow will only produce enough water to flush your toilet once https://t.co/pQBKes1c8v — Snatch Bandicoot (@AmazinglyCeCe) February 20, 2021

Texas has some growing up to do. Dallas needs to lay better piping. (Heh.) And I don’t mind pissing outside. https://t.co/mJstGRKV5s — camika!camika! (@EmotionBrown) February 20, 2021

My neighbors and co-workers bragging about Texas’ energy independence and ability to secede were full of shit. https://t.co/C0TGn36v3G — Rob Franklin (@shroudedrob) February 20, 2021

The @DallasStars and the @nhl should absolutely be embarrassed for even thinking of hosting a game during all of it, consuming what little power there was to have. It took the Dallas Mayor intervening to cancel the game. Embarrassing. https://t.co/Zp4vdbglEo — drivingrl💚⭐♐ (@drivingrl) February 20, 2021

Electing people who hate safety regulations and want the government to do as little as possible with as few people as possible might have backfired? https://t.co/K65kZNZkdA — Jesse Hughey (@Jesse_Hughey) February 20, 2021

The US Infrastructure has been rated a cumulative D+ for the past 8 years by the American Society of Civil Engineers. The D+ represents 16 categories of Infrastructure with a majority of them being a D grade. This will happen again & more people will suffer if let unaddressed 😡 https://t.co/AENyUlQ9TY — DJ NiteCrawer (@DJNiteCrawler) February 21, 2021