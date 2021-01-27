A Former Police Officer Of The Year Was Arrested This Week On Family Violence Charges. He’d Already Been Fired (Then Reinstated) For Similar Charges In 2017.

On Tuesday, the Dallas Police Department announced that one of its own — Senior Corporal Keith Huber — was arrested by the Ellis County Sherriff’s Department on Monday on charges of family violence assault involving bodily injury.

In the wake of his arrest, Huber has been transported to a jail in Waxahachie and placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.

The thing is, this is not the first time that Huber — currently on the southwest patrol and a man previously named Dallas police officer of the year — has been arrested on charges relating to domestic assault. In fact, he was already fired from the force once before for these same concerns.

In 2016, Huber was charged with assault causing bodily injury on a family member and with engaging in adverse conduct. Court documents stated that he had injured a child under the age of 14 in September of that year, using a surge protector to beat them. That same year, per an internal affairs investigation, he was also involved in a domestic disturbance that resulted in a police response by the Midlothian Police Department. In 2017 and in the wake of that internal investigation, Huber was also found to have violated the department’s administrative leave policy, and was terminated from the force.

In 2018, however, the assault charges against Huber were dropped — and his position within DPD was then reinstated. This decision to re-hire Huber, the Dallas Police Department now says, was made at the discretion of the city manager’s office.

Now, DPD and Huber find themselves in the very same position they did a few years ago.

Data suggests that as many as 40 percent of cops abuse their family members.

Police officers who fancy themselves “good apples” sure talk a big game about how they need to root out the “bad apples.” But what happens when not even the good apples can recognize the obvious signs that bad apples are putting out there? What happens when those bad apples are even named police officer of the year?

Therein lies the rub, we guess!