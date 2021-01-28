Dallas Creative And Social Provocateur 23CUPS Is Unapologetically Carving His Own Lane In This Psychedelically Colorful Music Video.

23CUPS – “Living Like This”

RIYL:‌ TikTok songs, shiny things and goofing off.

What‌ ‌Else‌ ‌You‌ ‌Should‌ ‌Know:‌Dallas artist 23CUPS is serious about not taking himself too seriously, except when it comes to his craft.

You may recognize 23CUPS as the official host of Vibes Texas, an underground art collective founded by Romii in 2018 and focused on cultural content curation. (Say that five times fast!) There are some fine folks at the helm of the whole operation with ties to familiar faces like Meka Jackson, Devy Stonez, Coach Tev and more — birds of a feather flock together. Especially the creative ones.

While constantly surrounded by such talented individuals, its no surprise 23CUPS’ latest drop right before the holidays is a clear reflection of that.

It’s important to note that this is a very short song, with a third of the music video serving as a set up for the song itself. The colorful music video, shot by xRaseto, 23cups calls the special number on the back of a matchbox (Mr. Nice Guy party accessories, anyone?)

A pizza delivery person with a box of fresh pizza arrives instantaneously and within just a few bites of a slice, 23CUPS is transported into a vibrantly saturated psychedelic trip. In this “trip”, 23CUPS can be seen dancing on one of Paula Crown’s Solo Cup Sculptures. This leads us to believe this video was shot in Miami at some point, although the team down to the producers Dago and Drop all hail from Dallas.

If you’re tripping, wouldn’t you rather be under sunny Miami skies anyway? Rest assured, they remind us of where they’re from and where they’re at when the video ends with an area shot of Dallas.

The song itself is fun and bouncy, like something you’d maybe find on some deep cut Lil Uzi Vert leaks. This is meant as a total compliment considering that both 23CUPS and Lil Uzi Vert are cultural provocateurs, blazing their way on their own lanes. Consider us fans.