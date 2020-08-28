The State Fair Is Returning With Conditions, A World Series “Bubble” Might Happen In Arlington, 46 Cases Of Bleach Ingestion In DFW Reported In August & More.

While coronavirus cases seem to be slightly dwindling on a local level, Dallas County reached a new nadir as it exceeded 70,000 cases on Thursday. Still, as public officials continue to fight the outbreak, a lot of developments are surfacing on DFW’s recreational front.

For more on this, here are some of the latest COVID-19 updates from around North Texas:

On Thursday, Dallas County reported 219 additional cases and five new deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Dallas County to 70,100, and the death toll to 895. While recent data has indicated a downward trend, this still indicates over 1,000 cases and 38 deaths since Tuesday. Judge Clay Jenkins says most of the 219 newly-reported cases, however, are from June and July.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 219 Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases pic.twitter.com/F6qZ2b2xBn — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) August 27, 2020

4,121 out of 5,960 hospital beds in Dallas are occupied, which brings the total occupancy to approximately 69 percent . 637 out of 946 ICU beds are filled, while 359 out of 995 ventilators are in use.



Here are the bed and ventilator capacity statistics as reported by 25 hospitals in the @CityOfDallas: Total beds: 5960

Beds occupied: 4121 (69%)

Total ICU beds: 946

ICU beds occupied: 637 (67%)

Total ventilators: 995

Ventilators in use: 359 (36%) — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) August 27, 2020

That concludes our biweekly COVID-19 news roundup. Be sure to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times.

Maybe the State Fair sucks less when it’s condensed? Let us know.