Dallas County Reports A Record-High In Single-Day COVID-19 Deaths Once Again, A Massive Vaccination Hub Opens At Texas Motor Speedway And More.

When we checked in at the end of last week, Dallas County had hit yet another grim milestone — a record number of single-day deaths since the pandemic began. Unfortunately, That trend continues this week, as the county is already surpassing last week’s numbers with a reported 40 deaths added to the singe-day toll on Monday.

Nationally, the Biden Administration is moving forward with sending vaccines to pharmacies across the country beginning next week. White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said on Tuesday that about 6,500 locations nationwide will receive shipments of the vaccine, although as of right now, it’s unclear which, if any, North Texas pharmacies are among them.

These updates continue to be a reminder, however, that though vaccines are slowly but surely becoming more available, their rollout won’t be an overnight silver bullet. We would be remiss not to remind you to remain masked up and keep the hand sanitizer on deck.

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in North Texas:

