Dallas Is Experiencing Record-Breaking Numbers Due To The Holidays & Omicron Variant, Universities Are Going Virtual, Where To Get Tested & More.

Happy Monday, Dallas.

This is the time where we usually give you our Things To Do column, but considering how the pandemic situation is going in Dallas leading to events getting cancelled left and right, it didn’t feel right to continue the series right now.

For the time being, we’re bringing back COVID Briefs, so you (and we) can be informed on this hellish world.

On Friday, January 7, Dallas county reported 6,589 new cases — the second day in a row of record-breaking numbers . Thursday, January 6 saw 6,310 cases. According to Dallas Morning News, county officials are hopeful this omicron spike will peak the next couple weeks, but that’s not a certainty.

. Thursday, January 6 saw 6,310 cases. According to Dallas Morning News, county officials are hopeful this omicron spike will peak the next couple weeks, but that’s not a certainty. With the holidays being a culprit for the surge of cases, colleges and universities are switching back to online for the start of the spring semester. Many announced that classes will be online through the month and are requiring negative test results for when students do return to in-person instruction. At UT Dallas, most classes will be offered virtually through February 4 and students will be notified if their course is offered in-person. Texas Woman’s are having faculty modify courses as needed for the first three weeks back, but the campus and its offices will remain open.

Many announced that classes will be online through the month and are requiring negative test results for when students do return to in-person instruction. At UT Dallas, most classes will be offered virtually through February 4 and students will be notified if their course is offered in-person. Texas Woman’s are having faculty modify courses as needed for the first three weeks back, but the campus and its offices will remain open. Anti-vax podcaster Doug Kuzma died on January 3 after being exposed at a right-wing conspiracy conference in Dallas. The conference/super-spreader event, ReAwaken America, happened on the weekend of December 11 and attendees blamed their sickness on an anthrax attack.

The conference/super-spreader event, ReAwaken America, happened on the weekend of December 11 and attendees blamed their sickness on an anthrax attack. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd tested positive . Assistant coach Sean Sweeney stepped in for last Friday’s game.

. Assistant coach Sean Sweeney stepped in for last Friday’s game. Recycling pickups have been delayed due to sanitation workers being infected. The department advised that pickups may be a day late for the next few weeks.

Testing sites:

Dallas Fair Park Lot 13

2024 Gaisford Street, Fair Park – Lot 13

Dallas 75210

Opening: January 12

Monday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m – 4:00 p.m

Samuell Grand Aquatic Center

3201 Samuell Boulevard

Dallas 75223

Monday-Saturday: 8:00 a.m – 5:00 p.m

Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center

5150 Mark Trail Way

Dallas 75232

Opening: January 11

Monday-Thursday: 9:00 a.m – 5:00 p.m

Mountain View College

4849 West Illinois Avenue, Stadium Parking Lot

Dallas 75211

Monday-Saturday: 7:30 a.m – 6:00 p.m

Royal Lane Baptist Church

6707 Royal Lane

Dallas 75230

Monday-Thursday: 9:00 a.m – 5:00 p.m

Trinity View Park

2221 East State Highway 356

Irving 75060

Monday-Saturday: 8:00 a.m- 5:00 p.m

Pioneer Event Center

1025 West Pioneer Parkway

Grand Prairie 75051

Monday-Sunday: 8:00 a.m – 6:00 p.m

Las Colinas WellHealth

5260 N O’Connor Boulevard Suite 170

Irving 75039

Rapid City Healthcare

800 West Airport Freeway #100

Irving 75062

Monday-Saturday: 8:00 a.m – 8:00 p.m

Dallas College North Lake Campus

2000 West Walnut Hill Lane

Irving 75038

Monday-Thursday: 7:30 a.m – 4:00 p.m

Various CVS Pharmacies