On top of everything else going on this week, yes, there’s still a pandemic going on, too.

In the last few days alone, a more contagious strain of COVID-19 entered Texas, the region suffered record-high case counts and hospitalizations, the airports got delayed once again, the Dallas Stars’ season got delayed and, though a “mega” public vaccination site is in the works, the forecasts are grim.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the weekend.

On Friday, Dallas County reported 2,387 new positive cases and 21 new deaths. This brings the county’s cumulative positive case count to 188,287 and its total death toll to 1,756.

NEW: Dallas County Continues to Report Record High Hospitalizations,

2,387 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 21 Deaths, Including 281 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/EtzYFFaGqR — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) January 8, 2021

Reports to Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson from 25 hospitals in Dallas showed 4,664 out of 5,916 total beds were occupied as of Thursday. Additionally, 742 of 888 ICU beds were occupied, while 506 of 1,035 ventilators were in use.

Here are the bed and ventilator capacity statistics as reported by 25 hospitals in the @CityOfDallas: Total beds: 5916

Beds occupied: 4664 (79%)

Total ICU beds: 888

ICU beds occupied: 742 (84%)

Total ventilators: 1035

Ventilators in use: 506 (49%) — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) January 8, 2021

