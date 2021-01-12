Dallas County Sets Another Record-High Daily Case Count, The Mavs Postpone A Game Following Team Outbreak And DFW’s Office Space Leasing Market Is Crashing.

On Tuesday, Dallas County reported 3,549 new positive cases and 14 deaths. This brings the county’s cumulative positive case count to 197,359 and its total death toll to 1,791. The positive case numbers represent a new record high for the county — by a count of more than 350 cases.

NEW: Dallas County Reports Record Highs Today for Cases and Hospitalizations

3,549 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 14 Deaths, Including 570 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/otUa4PrkK6 — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) January 12, 2021

Reports to Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson from 25 hospitals showed 4,535 of 5,931 total hospital beds in Dallas were occupied as of Monday. Additionally, 750 of 920 ICU beds were occupied, while 475 of 1,038 ventilators were in use. As noted last week, perhaps take Johnson’s numbers with a grain of salt, as they’re vastly different from the figures reported by the county.

Here are the bed and ventilator capacity statistics as reported by 25 hospitals in the @CityOfDallas: Total beds: 5931

Beds occupied: 4535 (76%)

Total ICU beds: 920

ICU beds occupied: 750 (82%)

Total ventilators: 1038

Ventilators in use: 475 (46%) — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) January 11, 2021

