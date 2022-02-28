The Dallas Zoo Gorillas Are Now Virus-Free, Middle School Teacher Resigns After Saying Conservatives ‘Need To Get COVID And Die.’

The CDC has reassessed mask-wearing guidelines and announced that some Americans can hold off wearing masks, with the exception of some situations. Anyone healthy who are in counties where the coronavirus is at a low or medium threat level aren’t required to wear masks, though it’s still encouraged. The requirement to stay masked on public transportation, airports and train and bus stations still stands.

Additionally, last Friday Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins revised some guidelines, no longer requiring masks in public settings, with the exception of jails, homeless shelters, long-term care facilities and health care facilities. Dallas county currently sits at an orange risk level, meaning extreme caution.

According to Dallas county, the seven-day average of cases last week was 214 and the seven-day average of deaths was 2.

Here are the other coronavirus-related news briefs of the week.