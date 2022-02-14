5 Dallas Zoo Gorillas Test Positive, The Feb. Freeze Led To Decline In Cases, Collin College Prof. Fired For Promoting Safety Precautions & More.

This past week, Dallas county saw a 7-day average of 989 new cases and 16 deaths, bringing up the total of confirmed cases to 460,392 and deaths to 5,856.

We wonder — how many of those confirmed cases are non-human? Because ICYMI, five gorillas at the Dallas Zoo tested positive for COVID-19, the first case for any animal at the zoo since the beginning of the pandemic.

Doctors weren’t kidding when they said anyone can be infected with the virus.

According to Fox 4, zoo workers still aren’t sure how the group got infected, as workers are tested regularly and wear safety gear at all times and the habitat is far enough away from guests. Their biggest guess is that it somehow came from an asymptomatic worker.

Unlike humans, the gorillas will not have to self-isolate, as they are social animals. And yes anti-masker in the distance, humans are social, but this is a different circumstance. In addition to great apes, big cats are also at the highest risk of contracting COVID, so the zoo is keeping a close eye on its two tiger cubs.

The five gorillas aren’t experiencing any symptoms, so we’re hoping they still feel good.

Here are the other briefs of the week.