Dallas County Continues To Report Record-High Single-Day Death Tolls And More Dallasites Are Registered to Be Vaccinated. Plus More.

Earlier this week, Dallas reported yet another record number of deaths in one day, continuing the trend from a week ago. Unfortunately, the county continued on that trajectory through Wednesday, as 50 deaths were reported in a single day, a new all-time high.

In a bit of good news, Tarrant County’s Public Health director reported a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations. The county now sits at its lowest percentage of positive cases in three weeks.

Vaccinations continue to be rolled out as more registration spots open in Dallas county and surrounding areas, including two new hubs in South Dallas.

If you need to register, visit the Dallas County COVID-19 vaccination page for more details on how to get in line. Keep in mind you are also allowed to register in multiple counties — multiple registrations may increase your chances of getting vaccinated, per Dallas Morning News.

Nationally, over 27.9 million Americans have received the first dose of the vaccine while about 6.9 million have received the second dose, according to the CDC. At least 167,802 people in Dallas County received at least one dose of the vaccine already, per state data.

On Thursday, Dallas County reported 1,153 confirmed positive cases and 42 new deaths . This report raises the county’s cumulative case count to 233,353 and the death toll to 2,397. Additionally, 271 probable cases were reported for a total of 1,424.

This report raises the county's cumulative case count to 233,353 and the death toll to 2,397. Additionally, 271 probable cases were reported for a total of 1,424. According to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council, 17 adult ICU beds were available in Dallas County as of Friday. This is less than half of the number of beds available since we checked in on Tuesday — please, be safe.

