Dallas County Continues To Report Record-High Single-Day Death Tolls And More Dallasites Are Registered to Be Vaccinated. Plus More.
Earlier this week, Dallas reported yet another record number of deaths in one day, continuing the trend from a week ago. Unfortunately, the county continued on that trajectory through Wednesday, as 50 deaths were reported in a single day, a new all-time high.
In a bit of good news, Tarrant County’s Public Health director reported a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations. The county now sits at its lowest percentage of positive cases in three weeks.
Vaccinations continue to be rolled out as more registration spots open in Dallas county and surrounding areas, including two new hubs in South Dallas.
If you need to register, visit the Dallas County COVID-19 vaccination page for more details on how to get in line. Keep in mind you are also allowed to register in multiple counties — multiple registrations may increase your chances of getting vaccinated, per Dallas Morning News.
Nationally, over 27.9 million Americans have received the first dose of the vaccine while about 6.9 million have received the second dose, according to the CDC. At least 167,802 people in Dallas County received at least one dose of the vaccine already, per state data.
That could be you if you register!
- On Thursday, Dallas County reported 1,153 confirmed positive cases and 42 new deaths. This report raises the county’s cumulative case count to 233,353 and the death toll to 2,397. Additionally, 271 probable cases were reported for a total of 1,424.
NEW: Dallas County Reports 1,424 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 42 Deaths,
Including 271 Probable Cases,
Over 37,000 Residents Vaccinated by Dallas County in Last Four Weeks pic.twitter.com/OBqICcQLsu
— Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) February 5, 2021
- According to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council, 17 adult ICU beds were available in Dallas County as of Friday. This is less than half of the number of beds available since we checked in on Tuesday — please, be safe.
According to information reported to @NCTTRAC, there were 17 adult ICU beds available in Dallas County as of 2/4/2021.
Please take personal responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 by following public health guidance. #StayHomeStaySafe
— Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) February 5, 2021
- The first case of the more contagious COVID-19 variant has been reported in Denton County. The individual reported living in a more remote part of Denton and has no prior travel history outside of the United States. This means it was likely contracted by community-spread.
- Thousands in Denton county have been vaccinated following the opening of the massive new vaccination hub at Texas Motor Speedway. After receiving more than 10,000 vaccines to administer per day, the county is aiming to vaccinate 30,000 people at the motor speedway by distributing 1,000 vaccines an hour. If you have not registered, click here to get in line.
- On Thursday, Dallas launched a new call center to handle the high volume of calls regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. The center can be reached at 855-466-8639 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with staff available to answer questions in English and Spanish.
- CVS Pharmacy has begun a new vaccination roll out at 70 locations across Texas. Registration for the vaccine will begin February 9, with official vaccinations administered starting February 11. Patients can sign up on CVS’ website.
- A Plano-based biotech firm has become an antiviral headquarters for its COVID-19 fighting products. Allied BioScience experienced serious growth after the company began producing and distributing antimicrobial coating during the pandemic. “Plano is excited to see Allied BioScience grow their footprint as they develop a game-changing solution to fight the spread of infectious diseases,” Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere said in a statement.