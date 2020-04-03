Dallas County Approaches 1,000 Confirmed Positive COVID-19 Cases, Testing Sites Won’t Share Subjects’ Personal Information And Much More Need-To-Know Info.

It’s been four days since we last took a wide-ranging look at the most up-to-date Dallas-area coronavirus pandemic-related goins-on.

And while the big news of today is that Dallas County’s stay-at-home orders will remain in place through at least April 30, it’s time for another round of contextualization through bite-sized, digestible news nugs.

Per tradition, let’s kick things off once again with Dallas County Health & Human Services and the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation’s latest map detailing the infection of zip codes across Dallas County.



