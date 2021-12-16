This Artist Designed A Poster Featuring 20 Different Intersections In Dallas. Do You Know The Roads Well Enough To Identify Them?

Dallas intersections may be one of the more infuriating features of the city, but to Peter Gorman, our roads are paint strokes on a pot-hole paved canvas. Gorman, who is the artist of Barely Maps, has created designs for different cities including Fort Worth, Rochester, and Atlanta. Inspired by a year long, 11,000 mile bike trip around the country, the Barley Maps project has been covered in the Seattle Times, the Chicago Tribune and Curbed, to name a few.

Gorman’s prints, the Dallas one included, are available for purchase on his Etsy.

We’ve partnered with Gorman to create this intense quiz to see just how many Dallasites know their way around town. Whether you’re GPS-driven or these tortuous lanes are just muscle memory by now, we challenge you to guess the intersection based on Gorman’s designs.

This is a hard quiz. We would know, we made it.

Good luck!

Can You Identify These Dallas Intersections? 1 / 20 Maple Ave, Cedar Springs Rd, Howell St. Exposition, Canton, Commerce Scyene, 2nd, Trunk and Spring N Akard St., McKinney Ave, North St. Paul St. 2 / 20 Marilla, Canton, Park Cedar Springs, Olive and McKinnon McKinney, N Hall Weldon, Belmont, Kirby 3 / 20 W Jefferson, S Cockerhill, W Clarendon Singleton, Bernal and Ingersoll Harry Hines, Record Crossing, Inwood Main, Columbia, Carroll 4 / 20 E Jefferson, S Marsalis, E 10th Ross, N Peak, Roseland Fair Oaks, Ridgecrest and Park Tyler, Davis, 7th and King's Highway 5 / 20 W Northwest Highway, Greenville, Park Cedar Crest, Kiest, Roberta N Central Expressway, Mockingbird, Airline Corinth, Lancaster, Illinois and Ohio 6 / 20 Munger, Collet and Eastside Central Expressway, President Geroge Bush Turnpike and E Renner Ross, Akard and Ervay Canton, Park and Marilla 7 / 20 McKinney, Howell, Allen, and Oak Grove Mckinney, N Pearl, N Olive Mckinney, N Pearl, Woodall Rodgers Freeway I-635, Coit, N Central Expressway 8 / 20 2nd, Pine, HWY 352 2nd, Elsie Faye Heggins Scyene, 2nd, Trunk, Spring Skillman, Live Oak, La Vista 9 / 20 Cedar Crest, Kiest, Roberta Columbia, N Munger, N St Mary Main, Haskell, I-30 Main, Columbia, Carroll 10 / 20 Marilla, Canton, Park Mariila, Harwood, Cadiz Cedar Springs, Olive, Mckinnon Fair Oaks, Ridgecrest, Park ln 11 / 20 Griffin and Young Griffin, Main, I-35 Cedar Springs, Routh, Cole Skillman and E Lovers Ln 12 / 20 Good Latimer Expressway, N Corinth, Julius Schepps Freeway Olive, Flora, N Pearl Cedar Springs, Olive, McKinnon Olive, San Jacinto, N Pearl 13 / 20 Haskell, Travis, Blackburn Haskell, Washington, Fletcher Greenville, E Northwest HWY Parry, Haskell, Washington 14 / 20 Parry, Stonewall, Haskell Canton, Hall, Elm Cesar Chavez, Commerce, Jackson Cesar Chavez, Good Latimer, Julius Schepps FWY 15 / 20 Cedar Springs, Routh, Cole Cedar Springs, Maple Ave, Fairmount Oaklawn and Lemmon Walnut Hill, Greenville, N Central Expressway 16 / 20 Zang, Beckley, Eldorado N Zang, N Marsalis, S Houston E Jefferson, E Colorado, N Ewing E Illinois, Linfield, Julius Schepps FWY 17 / 20 Pacific, N Good Latimer N Peak, Gaston Garland, Grand, Gaston I-30, Barry 18 / 20 Maple-Routh, Thomas Ave, Leonard St E Illinois, E Kiest S Lancaster, Anne Arbor Ave Corinth, Lancaster, Illinois, Ohio 19 / 20 Devinshire Dr, Lovers Ln Fair Oaks, Ridgrecrest, Park Lane W University BLVD, Eastern Ave, Dallas North Tollway Samuell Blvd, N Jim Miller, I-30 20 / 20 North Central EXPY, Park Ln, Walnut Hill Ln Munger, Collett, Eastside Walnut Hill Ln, Perot Ln, Main Circle Reiger Ave, N Munger Blvd, Henderson Ave

Art by Peter Gorman.