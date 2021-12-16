This Artist Designed A Poster Featuring 20 Different Intersections In Dallas. Do You Know The Roads Well Enough To Identify Them?
Dallas intersections may be one of the more infuriating features of the city, but to Peter Gorman, our roads are paint strokes on a pot-hole paved canvas. Gorman, who is the artist of Barely Maps, has created designs for different cities including Fort Worth, Rochester, and Atlanta. Inspired by a year long, 11,000 mile bike trip around the country, the Barley Maps project has been covered in the Seattle Times, the Chicago Tribune and Curbed, to name a few.
Gorman’s prints, the Dallas one included, are available for purchase on his Etsy.
We’ve partnered with Gorman to create this intense quiz to see just how many Dallasites know their way around town. Whether you’re GPS-driven or these tortuous lanes are just muscle memory by now, we challenge you to guess the intersection based on Gorman’s designs.
This is a hard quiz. We would know, we made it.
Good luck!
Art by Peter Gorman.