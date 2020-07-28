A lot has happened in DFW since we last checked in for COVID-19 updates, and while we don’t want to get too head of ourselves, it’s not all bad news!

Let’s dive in to developments from the past few days:

NEW: Dallas County Reports 426 Additional Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 2 Deaths pic.twitter.com/eSSP3TeTrl

The Dallas ISD board of trustees voted to amend the upcoming school calendar to shift the official start date to September 8. Chief of School Leadership Stephanie Elizalde said the district needed more time to perfect plans for virtual-only instruction and provide sufficient training for teachers and administrators. In her presentation, Elizalde allocated administrators to receive 14 hours of professional development for virtual learning while teachers will receive an additional 15 to 18 hours of training. Board members also pressed the district about accommodations for students where virtual-learning is not an option. The district said a concrete plan is set to be available in two weeks. Educators still hold a number of concerns with enforcing reopening safety procedures.

Strip clubs, sexually oriented businesses and cigar bars were closed down on Friday in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. Dr. Phillip Huang, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services, enacted this order after code compliance officers reported these businesses were not complying with the face mask mandate. Clay Jenkins previously sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday night and enacted the order after not receiving a response before 3 p.m. on Friday. Even though strip clubs make a majority of revenue through tips , Jenkins said the reasoning was due to their similar operation to bars.

Rapid testing has been effective in delivering almost instant results, but a prevalence in false negative results is concerning to medical professionals. Director Huang says he has low confidence in rapid testing, even though the FDA considers positive results to be highly accurate. The two main types of tests are molecular and antigen which are taken by nose and (or) saliva. Molecular tests have been deemed most accurate and is suggested to be of highest importance by medical professionals. The FDA says individuals should seek a molecular test if they are concerned about receiving a false negative test result.

Free saliva testing has been expanded for Tarrant County residents. Two additional saliva testing locations will operate with limited testing from July 28 to July 31. J.P Elder Middle School on 709 NW 21st St. will operate from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will conduct 450 tests a day. Dickies Arena Parking Garage at 3464 Trail Dr. will operate from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and can conduct 300 tests a day. Residents are required to make an appointment online or by calling 817-248-6299. Face masks are mandatory and patients are asked to stay in their vehicles for the duration of testing.

Paul Quinn College in Dallas will host free testing and a food drive until Wednesday. The testing location will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and free boxes of food will be available from 10a.m. to 11 a.m. while supplies last. There are no residency requirements and results should be available in two to four days, according to the city. No appointments or insurance are required.