Abbott’s unconstitutional bill.” Safety guidelines will be in place for attendees and legal counsel for any participating bar that is penalized for reopening.

which is set to occur on Saturday, July 25. The event calls for bars, referred to as ‘51% establishments’ to practice their “civil liberties” and stand up for themselves against “

for accepting $450,000 in bribes and kickbacks that resulted in the downfall of the school bus agency for Dallas County Schools.

to ask the prison bureau to allow vulnerable prisoners a chance at home confinement due to the pandemic.

due to his age and a number of preexisting health conditions. Payma also referred to Caraway as a model prisoner and proper candidate for at home confinement. Back in March, U.S. Attorney General William Barr

An experimental treatment called convalescent plasma is showing promise in helping current COVID-19 patients recover by transfusing antibodies from a recovered individual. Unfortunately, there have not been enough donors from North Texans, therefore hospitals are relying on donations from New York to fulfill the demand.

Carter BloodCare is

currently receiving requests for 100 doses of plasma a day

which is a substantial jump from the original 25 per-day dose requests at the beginning of the pandemic.

This has caused a backlog which could take up to three days to fulfill. Another issue is the FDA’s rules determining who is eligible to receive the treatment and doctors having to submit approvals every time they want to use the procedure. This treatment was originally designated for the sickest of patients, but

after further research

it was seen as a safe and viable treatment for any patient. Recovered COVID-19 patients who would like to donate need to have had a positive COVID-19 or antibody test result and not had symptoms in 14 days. You can make an appointment with Carter BloodCare by filling out this

form

.