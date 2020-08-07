Dallas Officials Call For An Audit Of Company Providing Tests In Dallas, County Case Numbers Still On A Decline But Not Out Of The Woods And Much More.

On Tuesday, we were skeptical albeit optimistic for a downturn in COVID-19 cases, and since we last checked in, cases have dwindled even further.

Here are the latest coronavirus developments:

On Thursday, Dallas County reported 203 additional cases, the lowest number of cases since June 1, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 52,869. County Judge Clay Jenkins reported a total of 31 deaths on Tuesday evening, reminding residents that COVID-19 poses a threat to everyone, as deaths for this week included both young people and individuals who had no underlying health conditions. Jenkins also said the moratorium on evictions has been extended until August 25.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 230 Additional Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 10 Deaths pic.twitter.com/cFGiNwjGw2 — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) August 6, 2020

That concludes our weekly coronavirus rundown. Mask up, wash your hands and stay home when possible.