As has been the case for several regulations throughout the pandemic , Abbott has flip-flopped on school shutdowns.

Abbott made a statement Friday preventing health officials from closing campuses down before schools re-open. A TEA statement further explains that schools that

need to shut down can have up to

five days to sanitize the building after a COVID-19 case is confirmed.

In addition, schools can request waivers if they choose to stay closed past the given eight week period which will be reviewed by TEA on a ‘case-by-case’ basis.