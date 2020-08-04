New Dallas County Case Numbers Seem To be Falling Even As The Total Surpasses 50,000, Texas Schools Shutdown Regulations Change Again And Much More.
We’re normally leery in the way of optimism when it comes to Coronavirus updates, but things are finally starting to look up, it seems!
Here are the latest updates on all things Coronavirus in North Texas:
- Dallas County has surpassed 50,000 cases, but new case numbers still seem to be decreasing. On Monday, 382 new cases and 3 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 51,490 cases. County Judge Clay Jenkins said this was the lowest single case count since June 16 and credits the decrease to effective mask wearing and social distancing. He also said that many test sites are seeing a decrease in visits allowing for shorter wait times for those who still need to be tested.
NEW: Dallas County Reports 382 Additional Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 3 Deaths pic.twitter.com/BZn1WUB1Uy
— Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) August 3, 2020
- Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott says local health officials can only shut down schools if there is evidence of a COVID-19 outbreak during the school year. As has been the case for several regulations throughout the pandemic, Abbott has flip-flopped on school shutdowns. Abbott made a statement Friday preventing health officials from closing campuses down before schools re-open. A TEA statement further explains that schools that need to shut down can have up to five days to sanitize the building after a COVID-19 case is confirmed. In addition, schools can request waivers if they choose to stay closed past the given eight week period which will be reviewed by TEA on a ‘case-by-case’ basis.
- The City of Irving is partnering with the Catholtic Charities of Dallas to offer emergency rent, utilities and mortgage assistance. Irving residents must meet the following requirements to apply: residence in the city of Irving since March 1, 2020, financially impacted by COVID-19 and no receiving of other CARE ACT housing assistance. Applications can be submitted online or by calling 214-257-0674.
- Dr. Pepper Ballpark in Frisco will host free saliva testing throughout August for all North Texas residents. In order to participate, residents will be required to pre-register online. Testing officials ask that individuals do not eat, drink or use mouthwash 20 minutes before taking the test. The tests will be self-conducted under observation of a testing official. An instructional video of the process can be found here. Testing will run Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until the end of August.
- Irving’s largest testing location has been relocated to Eastfield College in Mesquite. The move comes after Jenkins said there was a drop in Irving residents using the location and a need for testing elsewhere. The Eastfield location will be open to Dallas County residents who are considered high risk, experiencing symptoms, have been to a large gathering recently or are essential workers. No registration is required, but residents must bring proof of residency such as a driver’s license or a utility bill. The testing center will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Hello Kitty Cafe truck will be making a pit stop at the Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth on August 8. Hello Kitty fans in North Texas will get a second chance to purchase merchandise from the beloved cafe. Unlike the truck’s drive-thru set up at the Frisco stop on August 1, the Fort Worth stop will have customers stand in line with proper social distancing requirements in place. While not required, face masks are highly recommended for those who wish to attend. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m and will be located in the plaza across from Starbucks.
That concludes the notable updates from this past weekend. Make sure to check back in on Thursday for the latest developments across the metroplex.
Don’t forget to mask up.