A Breakdown Of How Much Money Was Spent On Booze At The Top Bars, Clubs, Restaurants, Venues And Hotels Within Dallas Proper In May 2021.

Welcome to Bar Raised, our recurring column that proves that Texans like to spend copious amounts of their income participating in the Great American Pastime. We know this because the Texas Comptroller keeps tabs on that sort of thing and makes all that info public record. Any establishment in the state that holds a Mixed Beverage license must report all sales revenue generated from the sale of liquor, beer and wine at their establishments on a monthly basis. The comptroller, in turn, puts all that info into a conveniently navigable database and then we break down Dallas’ numbers for you here.

Ever since Bottled Blonde and its sister establishment The Backyard set up shop along Good-Latimer Expressway back in 2017, the center of gravity in Deep Ellum — and all Dallas nightlife, really — has steadily shifted in its direction.

Follow the money and it becomes almost impossible to ignore. Seems every time we pen this monthly look at the top booze-slinging establishments in the city, the notorious hotspot that is Bottled Blonde sits right there atop the ranking of highest sellers.

So it’s not really much of a surprise that it would get a little company along its strip in due time, right? Well, it’s finally that time.

The first in a handful of flashy new nightclubs popping up on either side of Bottled Blonde’s block officially opened their doors for business in mid-April — and with a full month of bar sales now reported and on the books, it’s looking like the newcomers are getting the high-volume returns they surely hoped they’d receive upon entering the fray. As alcohol sales across the city continue to healthily bounce back into form after a dismal, pandemic-ruined 2020, Bottled Blonde’s new game-focused neighbor at The Sporting Club made it debut on the list of the city’s highest-selling establishments for May, raking in a cool $612,665 in its first full calendar month of business — good enough for the ninth-highest figure within city limits during that stretch.

Will it be able to keep pace with the big dogs in the month to come? We’ll find out when June’s figures are reported at the end of July, we suppose.

In the meantime, here’s the full rundown of Dallas’ booziest establishments from May.

Dallas Establishments With Top Gross Alcohol Sales For May 2021:

BOTTLED BLONDE- THE BACK YARD: $1,120,170 HAPPIEST HOUR, LLC: $1,089,834 DFB CAPITAL LLC (Katy Trail Ice House): $956,453 VIDORRA: $845,526 VIRGIN HOTELS DALLAS: $769,031 CITIZEN DALLAS: $750,978 ROUNDUP SALOON: $738,441 NICK & SAM’S STEAK & FISH HOUSE: $732,550 SPORTING CLUB DALLAS: $612,665 HOSPITALITY INTERNATIONAL INC (The Ritz-Carlton): $586,963 EPIC ABS LLC (The Statler): $583,011 VIDORRA ADDISON: $577,573 BIERNAT’S RESTAURANT: $562,443 DD BEVCO, LLC (AT&T Discovery District): $559,121 COWBOY’S RED RIVER: $556,445 STIRR: $554,851 JAVIER’S RESTAURANT: $528,770 OJOS LOCOS SPORTS CANTINA: $512,038 BABY DOLLS TOPLESS SALOON: $496,445 SIDECAR SOCIAL: $490,315

Total alcohol sales in Dallas in May 2021: $86,291,809

April 2021 total: $76,976,727