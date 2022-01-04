A Breakdown Of How Much Money Was Spent On Booze At The Top Bars, Clubs, Restaurants, Venues And Hotels Within Dallas Proper In November 2021.

Welcome to Bar Raised, our recurring column that proves that Texans like to spend copious amounts of their income participating in the Great American Pastime. We know this because the Texas Comptroller keeps tabs on that sort of thing and makes all that info public record. Any establishment in the state that holds a Mixed Beverage license must report all sales revenue generated from the sale of liquor, beer and wine at their establishments on a monthly basis. The comptroller, in turn, puts all that info into a conveniently navigable database and then we break down Dallas’ numbers for you here.

Happy first week of 2022, Dallas. Do you feel any different?

The holiday season is officially over — that brings a sigh of relief for some of you and others, a single tear. But today we’re flashing back to the beginning of the holidays, as it’s that time of the month where we get the booze sales date for the month before last. This past November, our city spent nearly a quarter over $85 million on booze. That’s about on par for most of 2021, but $10 mil less than October’s record-breaking number. Evidently we’re more of a Halloween crowd than Thanksgiving, huh?

Come February we’ll find out how stocked up Dallasites got for New Years Eve, which we predict will be quite a lot.

Here are November’s stats. We got some of the usual suspects, like Bottled Blonde and Katy Trail Ice House leading the board, and a new place entering the list — Hero, the sports bar in Victory Park.

Cheers!

Dallas Establishments With Top Gross Alcohol Sales For November 2021:

LEVY PREMIUM FOODSERVICE, L.L.C. (American Airlines Center): $1,695,755

2. BOTTLED BLONDE DALLAS, LLC: $1,029,192

3. NICK & SAM’S STEAK & FISH HOUSE, LTD.: $828,036

4. DFB CAPITAL LLC (Katy Trail Ice House): $751,047

5. HAPPIEST HOUR, LLC: $707,536

6. SC BEVERAGE COMPANY (Omni Dallas Convention Center): $684,945

7. W2007 MVP BEVERAGE, LLC (Sheraton Hotel and Convention Center): $583,808

8. HOSPITALITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (The Ritz-Carlton): $569,841

9. FAUTE DE MIEUX CORP & 4217 OAKLAWN LTD (Biernat’s Restaurant): $544,627

10. MAGNOLIA DISCO CORPORATION (Roundup Saloon):: $538,619

11. DD BEVCO, LLC (AT&T Discovery District): $522,302

12. ESCAPADE01 LLC: $509,643

13. BV CITIZEN DALLAS INC (Citizen Dallas): $506,220

14. BDS RESTAURANT, INC. (Baby Dolls Topless Saloon): $503,023

15. MS ATWELL, LLC: (Vidorra) $498,992

16. 1933 ELM, LLC (True Kitchen & Kocktails/Flair Cocktail Lounge): $498,175

17. SALC, INC. (Hilton Anatole): $491,488

18. CLUB OPERATIONS LLC (Cowboy’s Red River): $490,769

19. OL BEVERAGE HOLDINGS, LLC (Ojos Locos Sports Cantina): $477,008

20. 8020 VICTORY, LLC (Hero): $471,510

Total alcohol sales in Dallas in November 2021: $84,225,141

October 2021 total: $94,042,496