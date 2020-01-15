Voting For Top Honors In Our 2020 Celebration Of Dallas Music Is Live! The Ballot Recognizes More Than 300 Individual Entities That Make Our Scene Special.

You already know: We’re running it back!

At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, we’re reuniting with the team at the Granada Theater to present Dallas with our version of a local music awards ceremony.

Much like last year’s amazing inaugural event in the same venue, this year’s second annual Central Track Music Honors aims to keep distinguishing itself from other awards ceremonies in town in various ways.

Most notably? Across multiple stages, the night will feature at least a dozen of this year’s nominated talents performing sets in non-stop, back-to-back, rapid-fire succession, thus providing attendees with the chance to take in a sampler platter of some of the best music that the city and greater region has to offer. (We’ll announce the lineup of performers in the coming days and weeks.)

Also, we’ll once again be embracing a “less talk, more rock” ideology at this year’s affair, keeping our main event area devoid of acceptance speech bog-downs ruining the otherwise high-energy vibes in the venue spaces. Instead of announcing this year’s nominees and honored acts from the stages, the acts who earn Top Honors in their respective categories on this night will be revealed in chunks on the Granada’s video screens as the night goes on, then directed to a dedicated space removed from the performances where they can accept their trophies and say their thanks on video.

The event itself will be free to attend, but we expect it to reach if not hit capacity. You can guarantee your way by purchasing a $5 ticket right now. (Worth noting: In exchange for buying an advance ticket, you’ll also receive some sort of thank-you gift.)

As with last year, we expect this year’s honors to go to a wide variety of skilled contributors to the Dallas scene — in part because of the many categories of contributors that the Central Track Music Honors has. In total, this year’s ballot features 53 categories, including new-for-this-year ones like Best Social Media Presence, Best Cover Art and Best Podcast/Radio Show. Added up, a total of 312 individual entities (plus an additional 10 acts that we’ll details here shortly) are represented on the ballot, having been painstakingly hand-selected over the course of the last few weeks by our in-house editors.

Leading this year’s ballot with seven nominations is Medicine Man Revival, which is closely followed by Paul Cauthen’s six. Next up with five nominations apiece are Bastards of Soul, Luna Luna, Vandoliers, Kaash Paige and Rosegarden Funeral Party. Finally, Joshua Ray Walker, The Bralettes and Oscar DeLaughter each boast four nominations. No other entity has more than three.

While each of the entities on this year’s ballot is deserving of recognition, acts deserving of special distinction in each category, however, will be determined by a public, democratized vote which opens today and runs through midnight on Sunday, February 16.

Voting is open right now! And, yes, you can as many times as you want — just not more than once per day.

As for who you’ll be voting for? At the bottom of this page, you’ll find the nominees for the 2020 Central Track Music Honors listed in full. (See someone we missed? No worries; each category on the the ballot features a write-in field for those suggestions, too.)

At the top of that list, you’ll also find an additional 10 acts that we felt were worthy of extra recognition at this year’s event — entities that have so firmly established themselves as scene beacons in recent years that we felt placing them in any individual category was to get in the way of the spirit of this event, and keep their many deserving peers from having any real chance at being honored. These acts represent our second-ever Central Track Music Honor Roll class, joining last year’s inaugural roster of inductees. Think of this group like a Hall of Fame induction class; we’re retiring them from the ballot, and recognizing their many accomplishments and scene contributions, but without doing so at the expense of anyone else deserving of distinction.

Happy voting! And cheers to all these wonderful contributors to the Dallas music scene! — Pete Freedman

The 2020 Central Track Music Honor Roll:

Asian Doll

Ben Kweller

Bowling For Soup

Cuban Doll

Marc Rebillet

Maren Morris

Play-N-Skillz

Post Malone

St Vincent

Trapboy Freddy

The 2020 Central Track Music Honors Nominees:

Best Album

Rosegarden Funeral Party – Martyr

Jayson Lyric – Cashmere Don

Paul Cauthen – Room 41

Vandoliers – Forever

Medicine Man Revival – WAR

Guitaremoji – Epitome Of Stupidity

Pinkish Black – Concept Unification

Best EP

Son Of Stan – Diamond Cuts

Oscar Delaughter – Self-Titled

Kaash Paige — Parked Car Convos

Kaz Moon – Bleed

Alex Harris – Pink Cloud

Ariel & The Culture – Nostalgia

Luna Luna – Carousel

Best Song

Ebo – “Bounce Back”

Sam Lao – “Selfish”

Paul Cauthen – “Cocaine Country Dancing”

Motorcade – “Oblivion”

Oscar DeLaughter – “Grand Prize”

Deep Red — “Things We Can’t Say”

Vandoliers — “Cigarettes in the Rain”

Best Live Act

Rosegarden Funeral Party

Sub-Sahara

The Grays

The Bralettes

Medicine Man Revival

Bastards of Soul

Duell

Best Country Act

Paul Cauthen

Vandoliers

Ottoman Turks

Summer Dean

Joshua Ray Walker

Elaina Kay

Vincent Neil Emerson

Best Cover Band

Different Strokes

Straight Tequila Night

Raised Right Men

The Gorehounds

PriMadonna

The Rich Girls

Forgotten Space

Best Electronic Act

Sonogram

Felt & Fur

Welcome Center

Junk Food

Mega Drive

Cygnus

Blixaboy

Best Experimental Act

Helium Queens

Lorelei K

Starfruit

Mother Tongues

Black Taffy

Triangulum

Idol Pleasure

Best Noise Act

Flesh Narc

Cig Oasis

Nosk

Hoaries

Eat Avery’s Bones

Sexual Jeremy

Thin Skin

Best Folk/Americana Act

Jacob Metcalf

The 40 Acre Mule

Jacob Furr

Texicana

Simon Flory

Van Dyke Brown

Quebe Sisters

Best R&B/Soul Act

Troy Garrick

Kaash Paige

Bastards of Soul

Abraham Alexander

M3cca

Dezi 5

Sam Lao

Best Group

Luna Luna

The Bralettes

Rosegarden Funeral Party

Medicine Man Revival

Vandoliers

Nervous Curtains

Acid Carousel

Best Hardcore Act

Creeping Death

Ballista

Facing Worlds

Unity-TX

Steel Bearing Hand

Flesh Born

Allison Janney

Best Pop Act

Taylor Phelan

Kaz Moon

Ronnie Heart

Skirts

Tippy Ballady

GuitarEmoji

Electric Tongues

Best Pop Rock Act

Ruff Wizard

PopCulturePirates

The Bralettes

Meach Pango

Not Ur Girlfrenz

Young Optimist

Luna Luna

Best Rock Act

Rosegarden Funeral Party

Acid Carousel

Quaker City Night Hawks

Cut Throat Finches

Medicine Man Revival

Ting Tang Tina

The Roomsounds

Best Jazz Act

Trusko

Jazzmeia Horn

Mark Lettieri Trio

RC & The Gritz

Jenna Clark

Big Ass Brass Band

The Funky Knuckles

Best Metal Act

Frozen Soul

Duell

Cleric

Mountain of Smoke

Pinkish Black

Devourment

Dead To A Dying World

Best New Act

Ebo

Parachuter

Kaash Paige

Kinsley August

PopCulturePirates

Texicana

Van Dyke Brown

Best Punk Act

Loafers

Sub-Sahara

Razorbumps

Dog Company

Mean Motor Scooter

Noogy

From Parts Unknown

Best Emo Act

Never Friends

Offended By Everything

Nu-95

The Happy Alright

Soggy

The Ends

Better Now

Best Solo Artist

Sudie

Joshua Ray Walker

Oscar DeLaughter

Parachuter

Claire Morales

Daniel Markham

Kaash Paige

Best Indie Rock Act

Nervous Curtains

Motorcade

Adam & The Figurines

Feeves

Gollay

Kyoto Lo-Fi

Son of Stan

Best Male Rapper

SadFaceThuggin

Soulzay

Curtis Mayz

Jiggy Green

Splurge

Emotional Xan

10k.Caash

Best Female Rapper

Ebo

Brionne

Erica Banks

Snowy

S3nsi Molly

Teleoso

Loners Club

Best Rap Group/Collective

Gwap Gang

Ariel & The Culture

The Crown TX

Crit Life

Cure For Paranoia

Pyrex Pirates

The Outfit, TX

Best Indie Rapper

Jayson Lyric

Flower Child

Coach Tev

Pat Ron

B. Anderson

Rikki Blu

Rakim Al-Jabbaar

Best Female Vocalist

Claire Morales

Katrina Cain

Leah Lane (Rosegarden Funeral Party)

Taylor Nicks (Atlantis Aquarius)

Kierra Gray (King Kie, The Grays)

Kennedy Ashlyn (SRSQ)

Damoyee Janai

Best Male Vocalist

Eric Pulido (E.B. The Younger)

Paul Cauthen

Abraham Alexander

Sam Anderson (Quaker City Night Hawks)

Keite Young (Medicine Man Revival)

Larry g(EE)

Emil Rapstine (The Angelus)

Best Bassist

Braylon Lacy (The Gritz, Erykah Badu, Kirk Franklin)

KJ Gray (Friday’s Foolery, The Grays)

Nigel Rivers (Erykah Badu, Dezi 5)

Danny Balis (Bastards of Soul)

Wes Stephenson (Funky Knuckles)

Aarón Mireles (Sub-Sahara)

Robert Trusko (Trusko)

Best Guitarist

Mark Lettieri (Snarky Puppy)

Dustin Fleming (Vandoliers)

Chris Holt (Bastards of Soul)

Teddy Waggy (Midnight Opera)

Mike Doty (Duell)

Gabriel Santana (Kyoto Lo-Fi)

Ronnie Heart (Ronnie Heart)

Best Drummer

Cleon Edwards (Erykah Badu, RC & The Gritz)

Matt Pence (Paul Cauthen, The Gold Brothers)

Bailey Chapman (Pearl Earl, Heavy Pulp)

Brandon Price (Friday’s Foolery, Casey Donahew)

Jeff Ryan (Motorcade)

Andy Cantu (The Bralettes)

Nick Russo (Duell)

Best Pianist

Poppy Xander (Starfruit, Helium Queens, Panic, PriMadonna)

Chad Stockslager (Pedigo’s Magic Pilsner, Bastards of Soul)

Kwinton Gray (Friday’s Foolery, The Grays)

RC Williams (Erykah Badu, The Gritz)

Danny Bonilla (Luna Luna)

Shaun Martin (Kirk Franklin, Snarky Puppy)

Daron Beck (Pinkish Black)

Best DJ

Sober

Poizon Ivy

Leo J

Christy Ray

Blake Ward

VRY WVY

Mike B

Best Producer (Non Hip-Hop)

John Pedigo (The 40 Acre Mule, Ottoman Turks)

Jordan Richardson (Steve Gnash, Quaker City Night Hawks)

Michael Briggs (Lorelei K, Flesh Narc)

Jason Burt (Medicine Man Revival, Remy Reilly)

Brack Cantrell (Teal Moss, Parachuter)

Britt Robisheaux (Pinkish Black, Sub-Sahara)

Beau Bedford (EB The Younger, Paul Cauthen)

Best Songwriter

Joshua Ray Walker (Joshua Ray Walker, Ottoman Turks)

Cody Lynn Boyd (Cody Lynn Boyd)

Alex Montenegro (Skirts)

Sudie Abernathy (Sudie)

Charlie Shafter (Charlie Shafter)

Oscar DeLaugher (Oscar DeLaughter)

Jason Burt (Medicine Man Revival, Paul Cauthen)

Best Independent Promoter/Talent Buyer

Galaxy 9

Parade of Flesh

Margin Walker

Regina Bugarin Booking

13th Floor Music

Third String Productions

Banjos To Beats

Best Record Label

Dreamy Life Records

State Fair Records

Field Day Records

Gloom Club

Barf Wave Records

Dolfin Records

Palo Santo Records

Best Record Store

Josey Records

Good Records

Top Ten Records

Spinster Records

Mad World Records

Doc’s Records

Dreamy Life Records

Best New Venue

Rubber Gloves (revived)

Dickies Arena

The Rail Club (revived)

Reveler’s Hall

Mama Tried (Irving)

The Sound

The Post at River East

Best Venue (Over 751 – 5,000 cap.)

Canton Hall

The Bomb Factory

South Side Music Hall

Granada Theater

Gas Monkey Live!

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

House of Blues

Best Venue (251 – 750 cap.)

Sandaga 813

Kessler Theater

The Nines

Trees

Deep Ellum Art Co.

The Blue Light Dallas

The Free Man

Best Venue (Under 250 cap.)

Double Wide

Armoury D.E.

Twilite Lounge

Sundown at Granada

Ruins

Adair’s

Three Links

Best Festival

Homegrown Music & Arts Festival

Not So Fun Wknd

Fortress Festival

Lights All Night

Ubbi Dubbi

Evil Beat

Posty Fest

Best Weekly/Recurring Party

Disco, TX (various locations)

DFW Jam Session (Sandaga 813)

3links2sdays (Three Links)

Emo Nite (Lizard Lounge)

Lock Johnson’s Playground (Louie Louie’s)

Barf Wave Plays The Hits (The Nines)

Keep On Dancin’ (Ruins)

Best Music Video Director

Iliana Aragon (Tay Money, Ebo)

Harley Deville (Lorelei K, Harley Deville)

Dance Dailey (T.Y.E., Dibbi Blood)

KID K (Pearl Earl, Lorelei K)

Boy Orange Films (Luna Luna, Electric Tongues)

German Torres (Lou Charle$, Bobby Sessions)

HalfpintFilmz (Lil Ronny MothaF, Go Yayo)

Best Recording Studio

Modern Electric Sound Recorders

Civil Audio

Redwood Studio

The Echo Lab

Niles City Sound

Audio Dallas

The Kitchen Studios

Best Concert Photographer

Vera Velma

Karlo X. Ramos

Mike Brooks

Andrew Sherman

Jessica Waffles

Melissa Hennings

Jason Janik

Best Hip-Hop Producer

Ben Hixon (Lord Byron)

Beatbyjeff (Splurge, 10k.Caash)

Lonestarmuzik (Jahn Dough, Eminem)

Cardo (Travis Scott, Juice WRLD)

Kal Banx (J. Cole, Coach Tev)

JWhiteDidIt (Gucci Mane Cardi B)

D. Woo (Wale, Damian Lillard)

Best Merch/Poster Designer

Matt Cliff (EB the Younger, Texas Gentlemen)

JackDaw Russell (Sub-Sahara, Old 97’s)

Lewellyn’s Print Shop (Sealion, Loafers)

Kaia Beggs (From Parts Unknown, Three Links)

Brad Albright (Live Nation, Dallas Stars)

Jessi Pereira (Ruins, DJ Sober)

DJ Sober (Leon Bridges, DJ Sober)

Best Cover Art

Lorelei K – Lightbender

Sam Lao – “Selfish”

Ruff Wizard – Ruff Thymes

Starfruit – “Still a Baby”

Abraham Alexander – Self-Titled EP

Jiggy Green – “Crew”

Coach Tev – COTY

Best Social Media Presence

Tay Money

The Outfit, TX

10k.Caash

Kaash Paige

Sam Anderson

Lardi B

88 Killa

Best Radio Show/Music Podcast

DTX Selects (Podcast)

The Paul Slavens Show (KXT)

The KXT Local Show with Amy Miller (KXT)

Mostly Local with Michael Briggs (KUZU)

Jerry Jonestown Massacre (Podcast)

Loud and Local (97.1 The Eagle)

Locals Only with Mark Schectman (Alt 103.7)