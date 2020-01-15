Voting For Top Honors In Our 2020 Celebration Of Dallas Music Is Live! The Ballot Recognizes More Than 300 Individual Entities That Make Our Scene Special.
You already know: We’re running it back!
At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, we’re reuniting with the team at the Granada Theater to present Dallas with our version of a local music awards ceremony.
Much like last year’s amazing inaugural event in the same venue, this year’s second annual Central Track Music Honors aims to keep distinguishing itself from other awards ceremonies in town in various ways.
Most notably? Across multiple stages, the night will feature at least a dozen of this year’s nominated talents performing sets in non-stop, back-to-back, rapid-fire succession, thus providing attendees with the chance to take in a sampler platter of some of the best music that the city and greater region has to offer. (We’ll announce the lineup of performers in the coming days and weeks.)
Also, we’ll once again be embracing a “less talk, more rock” ideology at this year’s affair, keeping our main event area devoid of acceptance speech bog-downs ruining the otherwise high-energy vibes in the venue spaces. Instead of announcing this year’s nominees and honored acts from the stages, the acts who earn Top Honors in their respective categories on this night will be revealed in chunks on the Granada’s video screens as the night goes on, then directed to a dedicated space removed from the performances where they can accept their trophies and say their thanks on video.
The event itself will be free to attend, but we expect it to reach if not hit capacity. You can guarantee your way by purchasing a $5 ticket right now. (Worth noting: In exchange for buying an advance ticket, you’ll also receive some sort of thank-you gift.)
As with last year, we expect this year’s honors to go to a wide variety of skilled contributors to the Dallas scene — in part because of the many categories of contributors that the Central Track Music Honors has. In total, this year’s ballot features 53 categories, including new-for-this-year ones like Best Social Media Presence, Best Cover Art and Best Podcast/Radio Show. Added up, a total of 312 individual entities (plus an additional 10 acts that we’ll details here shortly) are represented on the ballot, having been painstakingly hand-selected over the course of the last few weeks by our in-house editors.
Leading this year’s ballot with seven nominations is Medicine Man Revival, which is closely followed by Paul Cauthen’s six. Next up with five nominations apiece are Bastards of Soul, Luna Luna, Vandoliers, Kaash Paige and Rosegarden Funeral Party. Finally, Joshua Ray Walker, The Bralettes and Oscar DeLaughter each boast four nominations. No other entity has more than three.
While each of the entities on this year’s ballot is deserving of recognition, acts deserving of special distinction in each category, however, will be determined by a public, democratized vote which opens today and runs through midnight on Sunday, February 16.
Voting is open right now! And, yes, you can as many times as you want — just not more than once per day.
As for who you’ll be voting for? At the bottom of this page, you’ll find the nominees for the 2020 Central Track Music Honors listed in full. (See someone we missed? No worries; each category on the the ballot features a write-in field for those suggestions, too.)
At the top of that list, you’ll also find an additional 10 acts that we felt were worthy of extra recognition at this year’s event — entities that have so firmly established themselves as scene beacons in recent years that we felt placing them in any individual category was to get in the way of the spirit of this event, and keep their many deserving peers from having any real chance at being honored. These acts represent our second-ever Central Track Music Honor Roll class, joining last year’s inaugural roster of inductees. Think of this group like a Hall of Fame induction class; we’re retiring them from the ballot, and recognizing their many accomplishments and scene contributions, but without doing so at the expense of anyone else deserving of distinction.
Happy voting! And cheers to all these wonderful contributors to the Dallas music scene! — Pete Freedman
The 2020 Central Track Music Honor Roll:
- Asian Doll
- Ben Kweller
- Bowling For Soup
- Cuban Doll
- Marc Rebillet
- Maren Morris
- Play-N-Skillz
- Post Malone
- St Vincent
- Trapboy Freddy
The 2020 Central Track Music Honors Nominees:
Best Album
Rosegarden Funeral Party – Martyr
Jayson Lyric – Cashmere Don
Paul Cauthen – Room 41
Vandoliers – Forever
Medicine Man Revival – WAR
Guitaremoji – Epitome Of Stupidity
Pinkish Black – Concept Unification
Best EP
Son Of Stan – Diamond Cuts
Oscar Delaughter – Self-Titled
Kaash Paige — Parked Car Convos
Kaz Moon – Bleed
Alex Harris – Pink Cloud
Ariel & The Culture – Nostalgia
Luna Luna – Carousel
Best Song
Ebo – “Bounce Back”
Sam Lao – “Selfish”
Paul Cauthen – “Cocaine Country Dancing”
Motorcade – “Oblivion”
Oscar DeLaughter – “Grand Prize”
Deep Red — “Things We Can’t Say”
Vandoliers — “Cigarettes in the Rain”
Best Live Act
Rosegarden Funeral Party
Sub-Sahara
The Grays
The Bralettes
Medicine Man Revival
Bastards of Soul
Duell
Best Country Act
Paul Cauthen
Vandoliers
Ottoman Turks
Summer Dean
Joshua Ray Walker
Elaina Kay
Vincent Neil Emerson
Best Cover Band
Different Strokes
Straight Tequila Night
Raised Right Men
The Gorehounds
PriMadonna
The Rich Girls
Forgotten Space
Best Electronic Act
Sonogram
Felt & Fur
Welcome Center
Junk Food
Mega Drive
Cygnus
Blixaboy
Best Experimental Act
Helium Queens
Lorelei K
Starfruit
Mother Tongues
Black Taffy
Triangulum
Idol Pleasure
Best Noise Act
Flesh Narc
Cig Oasis
Nosk
Hoaries
Eat Avery’s Bones
Sexual Jeremy
Thin Skin
Best Folk/Americana Act
Jacob Metcalf
The 40 Acre Mule
Jacob Furr
Texicana
Simon Flory
Van Dyke Brown
Quebe Sisters
Best R&B/Soul Act
Troy Garrick
Kaash Paige
Bastards of Soul
Abraham Alexander
M3cca
Dezi 5
Sam Lao
Best Group
Luna Luna
The Bralettes
Rosegarden Funeral Party
Medicine Man Revival
Vandoliers
Nervous Curtains
Acid Carousel
Best Hardcore Act
Creeping Death
Ballista
Facing Worlds
Unity-TX
Steel Bearing Hand
Flesh Born
Allison Janney
Best Pop Act
Taylor Phelan
Kaz Moon
Ronnie Heart
Skirts
Tippy Ballady
GuitarEmoji
Electric Tongues
Best Pop Rock Act
Ruff Wizard
PopCulturePirates
The Bralettes
Meach Pango
Not Ur Girlfrenz
Young Optimist
Luna Luna
Best Rock Act
Rosegarden Funeral Party
Acid Carousel
Quaker City Night Hawks
Cut Throat Finches
Medicine Man Revival
Ting Tang Tina
The Roomsounds
Best Jazz Act
Trusko
Jazzmeia Horn
Mark Lettieri Trio
RC & The Gritz
Jenna Clark
Big Ass Brass Band
The Funky Knuckles
Best Metal Act
Frozen Soul
Duell
Cleric
Mountain of Smoke
Pinkish Black
Devourment
Dead To A Dying World
Best New Act
Ebo
Parachuter
Kaash Paige
Kinsley August
PopCulturePirates
Texicana
Van Dyke Brown
Best Punk Act
Loafers
Sub-Sahara
Razorbumps
Dog Company
Mean Motor Scooter
Noogy
From Parts Unknown
Best Emo Act
Never Friends
Offended By Everything
Nu-95
The Happy Alright
Soggy
The Ends
Better Now
Best Solo Artist
Sudie
Joshua Ray Walker
Oscar DeLaughter
Parachuter
Claire Morales
Daniel Markham
Kaash Paige
Best Indie Rock Act
Nervous Curtains
Motorcade
Adam & The Figurines
Feeves
Gollay
Kyoto Lo-Fi
Son of Stan
Best Male Rapper
SadFaceThuggin
Soulzay
Curtis Mayz
Jiggy Green
Splurge
Emotional Xan
10k.Caash
Best Female Rapper
Ebo
Brionne
Erica Banks
Snowy
S3nsi Molly
Teleoso
Loners Club
Best Rap Group/Collective
Gwap Gang
Ariel & The Culture
The Crown TX
Crit Life
Cure For Paranoia
Pyrex Pirates
The Outfit, TX
Best Indie Rapper
Jayson Lyric
Flower Child
Coach Tev
Pat Ron
B. Anderson
Rikki Blu
Rakim Al-Jabbaar
Best Female Vocalist
Claire Morales
Katrina Cain
Leah Lane (Rosegarden Funeral Party)
Taylor Nicks (Atlantis Aquarius)
Kierra Gray (King Kie, The Grays)
Kennedy Ashlyn (SRSQ)
Damoyee Janai
Best Male Vocalist
Eric Pulido (E.B. The Younger)
Paul Cauthen
Abraham Alexander
Sam Anderson (Quaker City Night Hawks)
Keite Young (Medicine Man Revival)
Larry g(EE)
Emil Rapstine (The Angelus)
Best Bassist
Braylon Lacy (The Gritz, Erykah Badu, Kirk Franklin)
KJ Gray (Friday’s Foolery, The Grays)
Nigel Rivers (Erykah Badu, Dezi 5)
Danny Balis (Bastards of Soul)
Wes Stephenson (Funky Knuckles)
Aarón Mireles (Sub-Sahara)
Robert Trusko (Trusko)
Best Guitarist
Mark Lettieri (Snarky Puppy)
Dustin Fleming (Vandoliers)
Chris Holt (Bastards of Soul)
Teddy Waggy (Midnight Opera)
Mike Doty (Duell)
Gabriel Santana (Kyoto Lo-Fi)
Ronnie Heart (Ronnie Heart)
Best Drummer
Cleon Edwards (Erykah Badu, RC & The Gritz)
Matt Pence (Paul Cauthen, The Gold Brothers)
Bailey Chapman (Pearl Earl, Heavy Pulp)
Brandon Price (Friday’s Foolery, Casey Donahew)
Jeff Ryan (Motorcade)
Andy Cantu (The Bralettes)
Nick Russo (Duell)
Best Pianist
Poppy Xander (Starfruit, Helium Queens, Panic, PriMadonna)
Chad Stockslager (Pedigo’s Magic Pilsner, Bastards of Soul)
Kwinton Gray (Friday’s Foolery, The Grays)
RC Williams (Erykah Badu, The Gritz)
Danny Bonilla (Luna Luna)
Shaun Martin (Kirk Franklin, Snarky Puppy)
Daron Beck (Pinkish Black)
Best DJ
Sober
Poizon Ivy
Leo J
Christy Ray
Blake Ward
VRY WVY
Mike B
Best Producer (Non Hip-Hop)
John Pedigo (The 40 Acre Mule, Ottoman Turks)
Jordan Richardson (Steve Gnash, Quaker City Night Hawks)
Michael Briggs (Lorelei K, Flesh Narc)
Jason Burt (Medicine Man Revival, Remy Reilly)
Brack Cantrell (Teal Moss, Parachuter)
Britt Robisheaux (Pinkish Black, Sub-Sahara)
Beau Bedford (EB The Younger, Paul Cauthen)
Best Songwriter
Joshua Ray Walker (Joshua Ray Walker, Ottoman Turks)
Cody Lynn Boyd (Cody Lynn Boyd)
Alex Montenegro (Skirts)
Sudie Abernathy (Sudie)
Charlie Shafter (Charlie Shafter)
Oscar DeLaugher (Oscar DeLaughter)
Jason Burt (Medicine Man Revival, Paul Cauthen)
Best Independent Promoter/Talent Buyer
Galaxy 9
Parade of Flesh
Margin Walker
Regina Bugarin Booking
13th Floor Music
Third String Productions
Banjos To Beats
Best Record Label
Dreamy Life Records
State Fair Records
Field Day Records
Gloom Club
Barf Wave Records
Dolfin Records
Palo Santo Records
Best Record Store
Josey Records
Good Records
Top Ten Records
Spinster Records
Mad World Records
Doc’s Records
Dreamy Life Records
Best New Venue
Rubber Gloves (revived)
Dickies Arena
The Rail Club (revived)
Reveler’s Hall
Mama Tried (Irving)
The Sound
The Post at River East
Best Venue (Over 751 – 5,000 cap.)
Canton Hall
The Bomb Factory
South Side Music Hall
Granada Theater
Gas Monkey Live!
The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
House of Blues
Best Venue (251 – 750 cap.)
Sandaga 813
Kessler Theater
The Nines
Trees
Deep Ellum Art Co.
The Blue Light Dallas
The Free Man
Best Venue (Under 250 cap.)
Double Wide
Armoury D.E.
Twilite Lounge
Sundown at Granada
Ruins
Adair’s
Three Links
Best Festival
Homegrown Music & Arts Festival
Not So Fun Wknd
Fortress Festival
Lights All Night
Ubbi Dubbi
Evil Beat
Posty Fest
Best Weekly/Recurring Party
Disco, TX (various locations)
DFW Jam Session (Sandaga 813)
3links2sdays (Three Links)
Emo Nite (Lizard Lounge)
Lock Johnson’s Playground (Louie Louie’s)
Barf Wave Plays The Hits (The Nines)
Keep On Dancin’ (Ruins)
Best Music Video Director
Iliana Aragon (Tay Money, Ebo)
Harley Deville (Lorelei K, Harley Deville)
Dance Dailey (T.Y.E., Dibbi Blood)
KID K (Pearl Earl, Lorelei K)
Boy Orange Films (Luna Luna, Electric Tongues)
German Torres (Lou Charle$, Bobby Sessions)
HalfpintFilmz (Lil Ronny MothaF, Go Yayo)
Best Recording Studio
Modern Electric Sound Recorders
Civil Audio
Redwood Studio
The Echo Lab
Niles City Sound
Audio Dallas
The Kitchen Studios
Best Concert Photographer
Vera Velma
Karlo X. Ramos
Mike Brooks
Andrew Sherman
Jessica Waffles
Melissa Hennings
Jason Janik
Best Hip-Hop Producer
Ben Hixon (Lord Byron)
Beatbyjeff (Splurge, 10k.Caash)
Lonestarmuzik (Jahn Dough, Eminem)
Cardo (Travis Scott, Juice WRLD)
Kal Banx (J. Cole, Coach Tev)
JWhiteDidIt (Gucci Mane Cardi B)
D. Woo (Wale, Damian Lillard)
Best Merch/Poster Designer
Matt Cliff (EB the Younger, Texas Gentlemen)
JackDaw Russell (Sub-Sahara, Old 97’s)
Lewellyn’s Print Shop (Sealion, Loafers)
Kaia Beggs (From Parts Unknown, Three Links)
Brad Albright (Live Nation, Dallas Stars)
Jessi Pereira (Ruins, DJ Sober)
DJ Sober (Leon Bridges, DJ Sober)
Best Cover Art
Lorelei K – Lightbender
Sam Lao – “Selfish”
Ruff Wizard – Ruff Thymes
Starfruit – “Still a Baby”
Abraham Alexander – Self-Titled EP
Jiggy Green – “Crew”
Coach Tev – COTY
Best Social Media Presence
Tay Money
The Outfit, TX
10k.Caash
Kaash Paige
Sam Anderson
Lardi B
88 Killa
Best Radio Show/Music Podcast
DTX Selects (Podcast)
The Paul Slavens Show (KXT)
The KXT Local Show with Amy Miller (KXT)
Mostly Local with Michael Briggs (KUZU)
Jerry Jonestown Massacre (Podcast)
Loud and Local (97.1 The Eagle)
Locals Only with Mark Schectman (Alt 103.7)