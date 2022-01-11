Shoal’s Sessions Is Bringing Latinx DJs Every Weekend, Dallas Rapper Asian Doll Walks Out Of Podcast, Marren Morris Releases New Music Video And More.

Tonight would have been the night to see Dallas’ country icon Joshua Ray Walker make his debut on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, but COVID-19 changed the plans last minute.

Just a day before his performance, Walker said on social media that a positive Covid test caused his debut to be postponed with a new date to be announced soon. North Texas had been excited about him representing his city on national TV since it was announced last week. His record label State Fair Records had planned to host an official hometown watch party at Double Wide Bar tonight to celebrate the singer-songwriter.

Walker was set to perform his song “Sexy After Dark” off this third studio album See You Next Time, the third and final installment of his trilogy that first began in 2019 with Wish You Were Here, that released back in October.

“I love my band, my team, and everyone who has supported me so much,” Walker says in his Instagram post. “This will be small speed bump, on an amazing ride.”

We’re eagerly waiting for this new date to be announced, too, and definitely going to party with the whole city. So, while we wait, let’s get ready and build up more anticipation by streaming “Sexy After Dark,” which we ranked at No. 46 on our list of 100 best area songs.

Last week, music talent agency Chasquis Group announced a series of local music curators taking over Deep Ellum’s Shoals Sound & Services every Friday and Saturday. Curators will spin music that ranges from afro-Latin to deep house at the plant-based Latin American cocktail bar both nights. Shoal’s Sessions brought DJs Elkin Pautt and Pintalabios last weekend and will continue this weekend with B3 and Tropidélico from Austin.

Shoal’s Sessions run from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and are always free. Here’s January’s schedule down below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chasquis Group (@chasquisgroup)

This week, here are some videos you need to watch and new music to get into.

Dallas rapper Asian Doll walks out of Fresh & Fit podcast after host Myron “Fit” Gaines reminds her to stop having sidebar conversations.

The Outfit, TX — “T ME UP” official music video

Marren Morris – “Circles Around This Town” official music video

New Avenue’s new track “Speak Up”