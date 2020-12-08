FXXXXY To Drop A Posthumous New Album On Friday, Post Malone Continues To Dominate The Charts While Dropping A New Collaboration With Crocs And More.

At the risk of sounding like an inescapable echo lingering throughout the year, we all know 2020 has been hell, and in turn left us little to be excited about. Fortunately, though, our Dallas-bred musicians have made us cheer with formidable North Texan pride. If it wasn’t a constant release of new music, it was a swath of Grammy nominations and chart-topping success.

No one in North Texas, or the U.S. for that matter, dominated 2020 like Post Malone, according to Billboard. His omnipresent 2019 album Hollywood’s Bleeding is closing out this year as the No. 1 album on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, beating out albums from the likes of Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift. It’s an impressive feat considering Hollywood’s Bleeding debuted at No. 1 all the back in September of 2019. Posty is also now tied with unstoppable K-Pop beast BTS for the fifth-most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Artist 100 chart.

His reign doesn’t stop there. The Grapevine native dropped his fifth collaboration with comfort footwear brand Crocs on Tuesday. The new Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II collection is offered in two colorways (pink and black) complete with Posty-branded rivets, and retails for $59.99 per pair.

What can’t he do? At this rate he’s posed to run for some kind of public office or start his own makeup line.

Another North Texan who has had a surprisingly big year is Demi Lovato. Remember when she was engaged for like, the first month of quarantine? The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was recently recruited by sugary pop-rock band All Time Low for “Monsters”, a track off their album released in April. (Surely we weren’t the only ones who didn’t know they still made music?)

Lovato’s feature on the song comes as a remix of sorts, joining the band and singer Blackbear, who appeared on the original track, for the new version. The song isn’t awful, and honestly, the addition of Lovato’s powerhouse vocal runs enhance it.

Speaking of new music, late Dallas rapper and producer FXXXXY, who died earlier this year from complications with a routine medical procedure, will posthumously release a new album on Friday, December 11. The album, titled Do You trust Me?, lists nine tracks with features from Gunna and Lil Durk.

“FXXXXY was looking forward to building his fanbase with his unique sound, straight from his heart and soul,” the rapper’s family told Billboard in a statement. “When you hear this project, you will hear his passion for creating music that began at six-years-old.”

It’s quite a bittersweet way to remember the still-budding young rapper, and you’ll likely see us spinning it as a song of the day or in our weekly playlist series.

In more hip-hop news, a new book from Dallas native Taylor Crumpton titled “Taylor Crumpton Considers Big Tuck’s Purple Hulk” is officially out. The book comes after Crumpton was one of five people chosen by New York Times Best-Selling Author Shea Serrano to take part in a series chronicling impactful hip-hop albums. For her part, Crumpton probed Purple Hulk by famed Dallas rapper Big Tuck.

We caught up with her back in August when she was in the thick of writing it, but as Crumpton told KERA’s Art&Seek about Tuck’s lasting influence, “I just think he felt so authentically Dallas. That’s probably what has immortalized him as the city’s champion. You hear him and you hear yourself. You hear us.”

“Taylor Crumpton Considers Big Tuck’s Purple Hulk” can be purchased here.

Closing out this week, as always, is a slew of new music videos.

Death metal heavyweights in the making Frozen Soul put out a video for their sinister new single “Wraith of Death”:

In case you missed it, P$O Kwama released a beautiful new video for “Come Up” off his Gemini EP:

Rosegarden Funeral Party dropped the third installment of their Invested in Nostalgia series featuring live performances of songs from their At The Stake EP:

State Fair Records’ latest episode in its ongoing Six Feet Apart project features Chris J Norwood And Carrie Norwood: