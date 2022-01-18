The Deep Ellum Noise Task Force Releases Report, St. Vincent Remixes Bowie, Fans Gun For Selena Gomez To Host The Oscars And More.

We were worried for a second there that Deep Ellum was having to quiet down (though with Omicron peaking, that does seem to be the case in the meantime) but the Deep Ellum Noise Task Force finally released a report containing its findings related to recent noise enforcement and offers a list of suggestions. The full 30-page report is available for your reading pleasure, but we also compiled and paraphrased the most important bits.

Arlington-born country singer Maren Morris was the subject of a profile in the New York Times. Her name is tethered to Nashville, as that’s where her career took off and where she’s currently based, and the profile focuses heavily on that with only one mention of her Texas origins. You can take the girl out of Arlington but we will not let anyone take Arlington out of the girl!

Ahead of the release of Humble Quest in March, the profile explores the timeline of Morris’ career and her audacious voice in the world of country.

Speaking of Arlington, that is one of three North Texas stops Elton John is making on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. On Sept. 30 the Rocket Man will be performing at Globe Life Field, but even sooner than that, you can catch his final two Dallas shows this month at American Airlines Center on Jan. 25 and 26 before he retires from touring. The long-awaited world tour was rescheduled from 2020. It begins tomorrow on the 19th and will finish off in Sept. of 2023. Phew, it will indeed be a long, long time.

In other music legend-related news, the exercise company Peloton has put out the David Bowie collection for what would have been his 75th birthday, making Bowie’s discography available on the app to work out to. Included in this collection are three exclusive remixes, one of them coming from none other than St. Vincent.

She’ll be doing Bowie’s 1980 song “It’s No Game (No. 1),” explaining in a press release that she chose the track because “it has a part 2 on the record, and I figured maybe Bowie wouldn’t mind so much if I made a part 3.”

We don’t think he’ll mind at all, miss Clark.

And while we’re on the subject of St. Vincent, we have some other news regarding our usual suspects of North Texas — Post Malone and Selena Gomez.

If you’re wondering where Posty’s new album is, his manager Dre London is putting the blame on the label, saying in an Instagram post that the album is done and ready but Republic Records and Universal Music Group are lacking. He even tagged them, so you know it’s real.

If you’ve been bothering Malone or London about the release of the album, know that they’ve done their part and starting @’ing the companies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dre London (@drelondon)

As for Selena Gomez, the word on the street is that she may be hosting the Oscars alongside her Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin and Martin Short. It’s just hopeful campaign in the online sphere right now, but it has been confirmed that the awards ceremony will have a host again after three years.

With Gomez bringing a youthful charm to the comedy veterans that are Short and Martin, we’re totally on board. Plus, she’d be the first North Texan celebrity to take on the honor.