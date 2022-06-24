Cancer SZN Is All About Embracing Feelings, Good And Bad. Here’s What Traits Each Sign Won’t Ever Drop, Even If You Have To Arrest Them.

Even if you’re one of those adamant horoscope deniers — yes, Taurus folks, we’re looking at you — we here at Central Track, since our earliest days as a website, have long chosen to believe that one’s zodiac sign really does say a lot about a person. For more Zodiac content, peep our Dallastrology archives.

We hope the self-improving Geminis enjoyed their time in the spotlight, but it is time to step aside for Cancer SZN.

This season is all about feelings — you tend to be more emotionally available and super loyal to the people you deem worthy during it. You may find yourself improving on being able to understand other people’s struggles in life and opening up to them. So, this month would be an excellent excuse to talk about your true feelings to someone that you deeply care for, or to get something off your chest.

That being said, everyone also has hills that they’re willing to die on.

In this edition of Dallastrology, we’re looking to a scene featured in the trailer for the upcoming season of the Hulu original comedy-mystery series Only Murders in the Building, featuring our favorite Grand Prairie girl Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora. As Gomez’s bloodied-up character is taken away in handcuffs with her two partners in tow, we wondered, which of their traits are the signs willing to go down for?

We think it perfectly captures how emotionally in-tune Cancers can be — but please don’t get arrested. You can’t read Central Track in jail.

Cancer

Leo

Virgo

Libra

Scorpio

Sagittarius

Capricorn

Aquarius

Pisces

Aries

Taurus

Gemini