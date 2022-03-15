Here Are 12 Of The Best Restaurants, Bars, Pubs And Venues Around Dallas That Are Keeping Things Festive This St. Patrick’s Day.

The famous St. Patricks Day parade in Greenville made a comeback this past weekend after a two-year hiatus, featuring Dirk Nowitzki as grand marshal and Fort Worth’s Toadies as the headlining band for the packed block party.

Full transparency here, we pulled up to the party, saw the giant green sea of people, and decided to opt out of that super-spreader chaos. So, we have no pictures for you. 🙁

But for those of you did brave the storm, we hope you had fun and didn’t catch COVID.

As St. Patricks Day fell on a Thursday this year, the height of the celebration ran alongside Saturday’s parade, but that doesn’t mean the fun had to stop there. Plenty of Dallas pubs and restaurants are keeping the festivities going all week with drink and food specials — and are hosting festive entertainment the day of the holiday. We’ve rounded up 12 local spots where you can show off your green, drink to your hearts content and enjoy a little bit of Irishness.

Bar Louie

From March 12-19, you can indulge in green beer, Jameson Irish whiskey sidecars for $3, Irish slammers, Guinness and live music.

The Celt

This McKinney Square staple is hosting a week long celebration from March 11-17 with live Irish music. If you’re looking for something more authentic, this is the place to be.

Son of A Butcher

If you’re not one for drinking, this slider spot if offering the Irishman — a Wagyu slider topped with peppered bacon, sharp Irish cheddar, Irish stout aioli and caramelized onion — and a Shamrock Shake.

Sloane’s Corner

This American Bistro is offering two new cocktails this month, one of them perfect for St. Patrick’s Day. The Irish Goodbye consists of lemon, honey, mint, Slane Irish whiskey and a Guinness reduction.

The Old Monk

The British-inspired pub is serving Irish food on March 17 like corned beef and cabbage and Irish Rubens, and all the beer and whiskey you can take. It’ll even have an early open, so you can start the festivities at 11 a.m.

The Skellig

Why not do some bar hopping and visit the Old Monk’s sister pub? In addition to the food and drink, The Skellig will have a bagpiper in the house starting at 6 p.m.

The Dubliner

This Greenville pub has quite the lineup on Thursday. Enjoy specials of traditional shepherd’s pie and corned beef and cabbage while enjoying Irish dancers, a bagpiper and music from Reel Treble and Claddagh.

Black Friar Pub

Dallas is not short on Irish pubs. This one will be hosting Irish band Rushmore and serving a limited time Jameson menu which includes $10 Jameson drop shots, $7 Jameson cream sodas and $9 green tea shots.

Whiskey Hatchet

In Deep Ellum, the bar where you can throw some hatchets will be serving green beer, Jameson and Irish car bombs — all for $5. Hopefully that’ll be enough fuel to get you a bullseye.

Harwood Arms

The annual pub party is back for its second time. There’ll be plenty of specials all day starting at 11 a.m, and a bagpiper and live music in the evening.

The Statler

On March 17 in the Statler ballroom, you can find The Emerald City Band headlining the Dublin Downtown party. Green margaritas are a highlight of the evening’s offerings. The festivities continue out of the ballroom as well — find drink and food specials at Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge and Scout (the latter will also host Boozin’ Bingo.)

Toyota Music Factory

There’s no need to pick just one place to celebrate the holiday, this venue will be hosting a huge St. Patrick’s Day celebration featuring over 20 restaurants and bars. Highlights include — Cleghorn: America’s Celtic Rock Band, bingo games and a costume contest. We also hear there’ll be a leprechaun.