Dak Prescott And The Dallas Cowboys Will Square Off Against Tom Brady And The Tampa Bay Buccaneers In The First Game Of The 2021-2022 NFL Season.

The NFL’s 2021 preseason might already be underway, but Dallas Cowboys fans can expect to wait until the regular season starts to see their team’s star quarterback Dak Prescott taking the field.

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said there’s a “good chance” that Prescott — who suffered a compound fracture and dislocated his right ankle against the New York Giants in Week 5 of last season — won’t see any on-field action until the games actually count in the standings this year.

In the meantime, Prescott is doing all he can to prepare for his return to gameplay. As has been shown throughout the team’s Hard Knocks features on HBO this month, Prescott is still working himself back into playing shape after suffering a right latissimus strain in his throwing shoulder during in a July practice. And then, of course, there’s all that ankle stuff he’s also working on coming back from, too.

According to sports-betting site Bovada, the Cowboys are for the moment tied with the Tennessee Titans as the 10th most-likely team to win the Super Bowl this season. The site’s has currently placed the odds of the Cowboys winning Super Bowl 56 sit at 28-1.

The team’s campaign to winning the Super Bowl this year — and the likely date of Prescott’s return to on-field play — will start at 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, when the Cowboys travel to Tampa Bay to take Tom Brady and last year’s Super Bowl champion Buccaneers in a game that will also serve as the official kickoff to the entire NFL season.

But what does the rest of the team’s regular season road look like? Check out the team’s entire 2021-2022 schedule below to find out.

The 2021-2022 Dallas Cowboys’ Regular Season NFL Schedule

Week 1 (7:20 p.m. on Thursday, 9/9): Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NBC)

Week 2 (3:25 p.m on Sunday, 9/19): Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS)

Week 3 (7:15 p.m. on Monday, 9/27): Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles (ESPN)

Week 4 (12 p.m. on Sunday, 10/3): Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers (FOX)

Week 5 (3:25 p.m. Sunday, 10/10): Cowboys vs. New York Giants (FOX)

Week 6 (3:25 p.m. on Sunday, 10/17): Cowboys at New England Patriots (CBS)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8 (7:20 p.m. on Sunday, 10/31): Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings (NBC)

Week 9 (12 p.m. on Sunday, 11/7): Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos (FOX)

Week 10 (12 p.m. on Sunday, 11/14): Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons (FOX)

Week 11 (3:25 p.m. on Sunday, 11/21): Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs (FOX)

Week 12 (3:30 p.m. on Thursday, 11/25): Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders (FOX)

Week 13 (7:20 p.m. on Thursday, 12/2): Cowboys at New Orleans Saints (CBS)

Week 14 (12 p.m. on Sunday, 12/12): Cowboys at Washington Football Team (FOX/NFL)

Week 15 (12 p.m. on Sunday, 12/19): Cowboys at New York Giants (FOX)

Week 16 (7:20 p.m. on Sunday, 12/26): Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team (NBC)

Week 17 (12 p.m. on Sunday, 1/2): Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals (FOX)

Week 18 (12 p.m. on Sunday, 1/9): Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (FOX)