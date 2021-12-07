Ahead Of The Release Of His Upcoming EP, Check Out The Hot-Off-The-Press Music Video From This Fort Worth-Based Rapper.

ULTRAVIOTLETENVY – “Toxic”

RIYL: freeing your mind.

What else you should know: ULTRAVIOLETENVY is a young and emerging hip-hop artist from Fort Worth. Signed to Two Syllable Records, the 21-year-old is about to release his debut EP, Suede. And we’re thrilled to premiere the video for the EP’s final track, “Toxic.”

The near-three-minute tune was conceived, written and recorded all in one day back in June of 2019 and UVE handled the production — the only one he handled on Suede. With the standard beats still underneath, illustrious keyboards help set a critical distinction from just being a sea of trap beats

Lyrically, UVE is at the center of “Toxic,” along with friends and exes. Asking for forgiveness and addressing toxicity in friendships and relationships, he puts plenty into each verse. With a nice flow to his rhymes, the music perfectly punctuates his vocals, yielding one of the finest singles released by a local artist in 2021.

What really seals the deal on “Toxic” is a violin solo. It’s a beautiful touch to this instantly-catchy track, and a welcome surprise. This is not to say hip-hop is afraid to be melodic. A lot of the genre is, but when it is so lushly done and so well, you have to take note.

Enjoy the video, directed by Jen Parkhill, which features UVE dressed in white in front of a projector with rich colors, miming to the track.

“Toxic” comes off the heels of releasing a few tracks throughout 2020 and 2021, turning up the heat and excitement for this talent. We anticipate see big things from him in the near future.