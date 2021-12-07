That’s Right, Street Style Has Returned — With William, The Denton Rocker Who’s Letting His Leather Jacket Do All The Talking.

Name: William Atwater

Age: 39

Found: Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios.

Occupation: Musician.

How would you describe your style? “Unusual and different.”

What are you wearing? “Frye leather shoes, John Varvatos belt, Levi’s jeans, a tan Taylor Stitch button-down shirt and a custom jacket made from repurposed leather from old bags, purses, clothes.”

Who/what inspires your sense of fashion? “Mainly music. People like Freddie Mercury, or Bowie.”

