That’s Right, Street Style Has Returned — With William, The Denton Rocker Who’s Letting His Leather Jacket Do All The Talking.
Name: William Atwater
Age: 39
Found: Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios.
Occupation: Musician.
How would you describe your style? “Unusual and different.”
What are you wearing? “Frye leather shoes, John Varvatos belt, Levi’s jeans, a tan Taylor Stitch button-down shirt and a custom jacket made from repurposed leather from old bags, purses, clothes.”
Who/what inspires your sense of fashion? “Mainly music. People like Freddie Mercury, or Bowie.”
Want more Street Style? Get more here!