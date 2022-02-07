This Week In Dallas, You Can Get Freaked Out By The Future With Motion City Soundtrack, Let Flo Milli Steal Your Man & Dance To Joy Division With The Wombats.

Happy Monday, Dallas.

After a couple weeks of hiatus, we’re back with Things To Do. As the omicron variant peaked post-holidays, we decided to cool it with the events since everything was getting cancelled. There’s no end in sight for COVID cases, but life must go on, so be smart, sanitary and safe, and see what sort of events you’re comfortable with.

COVID Briefs will still happen every Monday as well. Pandemic news going hand-in-hand with an events column? Yep, that sounds like the new normal.

Here are some events we scrounged up that are still happening (knock on wood.)

Tuesday (2/8)

Death File Red at The Ridglea Lounge

Dallas welcomes the Austin-based death metal band, or as they like to say, the “ignorant, knuckle-dragging death metal from deep in the bowels of Texas.” In support are Benevolence and Towerhigh

Wednesday (2/9)

Motion City Soundtrack at House of Blues

This is the “Commit This To Memory Tour,” which celebrates the pop punk band’s 17th birthday. Formed in Minneapolis, the group has released six studio albums about substance abuse, failing relationships and mental health, but don’t worry, Everything Is Alright.

Penny Bored at Andy’s Bar

We’ve featured Penny Bored before, and even named “Gemini” as our 58th best song of 2021. Join this pop punk artist along with Have Near, House Parties and Fever Cult.

Thursday (2/10)

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun at House of Blues

Gather ’round femmes, this event which features Flo Milli, Kali, Dess Dior and Sally Sossa, is making its first stop of three in Dallas. Even if you’re not acquainted with Alabama rapper Flo Milli, you’ll recognize her hit “Beef FloMix” which made rounds on TikTok. Same with Kali’s “Do A Bitch.”

Friday (2/11)

Joel Kim Booster at Addison Improv

Raised in Chicago, based in LA, this young comic has accomplished a whole lot so far. He’s acted in Search Party, Bojack Horseman, Shrill and Big Mouth and performed stand-up on Conan, The Late Late Show with James Corden and Netflix’s The Fix. you can catch him on Feb 11 and 12, two shows each night.

Emo Nite at South Side Music Hall

It’s that time of the month again — the night to get your fix of emo music.

Crush(ed): A Valentines Variety Show at Stomping Ground Comedy Theater

If you’re dreading V-day coming up next Monday, here’s a place to express yourself. After a two year hiatus, this special event is back and features music, stand-up, storytelling and other surprises.

Saturday (2/12)

The Wombats at House of Blues

Formed in Liverpool in 2003, this indie rock band has a discography full of poppy, feel-good tunes. In 2008, NME awarded them Best Dancefloor Filler for “Lets Dance To Joy Division.”

Reverend Horton Heat at Tulips

Dallas’ own, this band burst onto the scene in the mid ’80s with their eclectic mix of surf, country, punk and rockabilly. You gotta be a fan of the Rev.

Everything Is Terrible! at Texas Theatre

This performance collective is doing God’s work — bringing you weird videos. This particular event is of the Kidz Club tour, where you can get cozy in a theater and watch terrible ’80s/’90s videos and films made for children. Don’t forget to bring a VHS copy of Jerry Maguire.