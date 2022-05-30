This Week In Dallas, You Can Wake Up In The Sky With Gucci Mane, Wish You Were The Moon with Neko Case, Do It Again With Steely Dan & More.

Alexandria Aniyah Rubio (10), Alithia Ramirez (10), Amerie Jo Garza (10), Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez (10), Eliahana Cruz Torres (10), Eliana “Ellie” Garcia (9), Jackie Cazares (10), Jailah Nicole Silguero (10), Jayce Luevanos (10), José Flores (10), Layla Salazar (10), Makenna Lee Elrod (10), Maite Rodriguez (10), Miranda Mathis (11), Nevaeh Bravo (10), Rojelio Torres (10), Tess Marie Mata (10), Uziyah Garcia (8), Xavier Lopez (10) and their teachers Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia; these are the names of the lives lost last Tuesday during the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Nineteen children and two teachers. This is unacceptable.

Mass shootings in the U.S. are far too common. Earlier this month, a gunman killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York. Elected officials have allowed these travesties to go on for too long. Every time a new shooting arises, they send their condolences to the families but rarely decide to take action.

These families don’t need prayers — they need justice.

Gov. Greg Abbott was confronted by Beto O’Rourke during a press conference last Wednesday in which O’Rourke shamed him and other politicians on the panel for “doing nothing.” Which is right, nothing has been done to prevent this from happening. If anything, it’s been encouraged with laws such as constitutional carry — which went into effect last September.

All these children had fulfilling lives to look forward to, and the two teachers were preparing them for it. But, in an instant, it was over for them. Moms, dads, brothers, sisters, spouses and cousins will not see their loved ones again. Their memory is clouded by a country that allows these things to happen.

President Joe Biden addressed the shooting the day it happened, criticizing the country’s lack of gun restrictions. “What in God’s name do you need an assault weapon for except to kill someone?” he said during the address. “Deer aren’t running through the forest with kevlar vests on, for God’s sake. It’s just sick.”

He’s absolutely right, it is sick, and something needs to budge. Hopefully, his frustration will yield results. But, if history repeats itself, this will add to a long list of tragedies with no regulatory ramifications.

We shouldn’t have to be paranoid each time a loved one gets sent to school. It should be a haven, not a death sentence.

Whether this will finally motivate policymakers to take action is an enigma, but this country heavily needs two things: more access to mental health facilities and stricter gun laws.

Hug a loved one and hold them tight.

For those that can, some families have put up a GoFundMe. Every little bit helps. — José Romero.

Monday (5/30)

Raised Right Men & Jake Quillen at Jaxon Beer Garden

It’s always a boot scottin’ good time when Denton’s Raising Right Men is keeping classic country alive. The band is most coveted for their country covers. They released their first single “Pushing Everyone Away” April 2020 and are bringing the honky tonk to Jaxon Beer Garden. They won’t be alone though. Jake Quillin will be complimenting the country tunes with R&B and Delta Blues — Desiree Gutierrez

Tuesday (5/31)

Est Gee at The Factory

If there is anybody that knows how to hype up a crowd, it’s EST Gee. Off the heels of the release of his latest song “Never Scared,” Gee has been going around the U.S. for his The Platinum In The Streets Tour. His energetic lyricism is sure to make the audience sway from left to right. Gee has been making moves and rising in the ranks lately. Last year, he signed with Yo Gotti’s label Collective Music Group. Real recognize real. — JR

Wednesday (6/1)

Animal Collective at Granada Theater

The critically acclaimed band, known for its experimental pop sound, would undoubtedly be a treat for any indie rock fan. Its recent album Time Skiffs is about dwelling on the notice of time, according to Avey Tare in an interview he did a couple of months back with 88Nine Milwaukee. Check it out! — Juan Salinas II

Stupid Loud at Ruins

Ruins hopes Stupid Loud to be more than just a monthly showcase. It will highlight artists who embody the hip-hop culture through their image, with sonically and visually pleasing performances. A variety of subgenres of hip-hop will share the spotlight, from your traditional “old school hip-hop” and “new wave” to spotlighting collaborations with rock, punk, pop and any other genres you can think of. The best part is that it is free. — JS

Andy Grammar at The Majestic

Singer/podcaster Andy Grammer is on his Art of Joy tour, focusing on the positives in his life. His upbeat music shines with optimism, and is bolstered by Grammer’s cheerful vocals. This is certainly the type of concert to go to for a pick-me-up. His energetic performance is sure to energize even the most lethargic audience member. — JR

Baby Snakes 1st Birthday Party at Double Wide

It’s been one year since beloved producer and musician Jeff Saenz, known as Baby Snakes, suffered an unimaginable accident. For many the accident, which resulted in amputation of portions of both of Saenz arms, would have taken their spirit, but not for Baby Snakes. Accompanied by his soul brothers, The Texas Gentlemen, Saenz will commemorate the one year anniversary of his accident with a party packed with high voltage and good vibes. — DG

Calendar Girl at Texas Theatre

Calendar Girl focuses on the life of Ruth Finley and what she has done for the fashion industry, which includes the creation of the Fashion Calendar and New York Fashion Week. in honor of Finley’s memory, all attendees are requested to wear pink to the event. Fundraising proceeds from the screening will directly benefit the Texas Fashion Collection at the UNT. — JS

Thursday (6/2)

Femme Fest 2022 at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios

For four years, “What the Femme?! Podcast” creators Maria de Menthe and Birdie Holly have created a platform for queer creatives to come together to discuss art, the femme identity and create a community. That community has flourished and now it’s time to celebrate with a festival. Femme Fest 2022 is a three day festival that will highlight queer artists, musicians and businesses with proceeds going to the Denton Bail Fund and the R4K fund. — DG

Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy at Dickies Arena

Third time’s a charm for these two acts. Iconic ’70s soft rock band Steely Dan originally tried to make it out June 2020, but that didn’t quite workout. We had our finger’s crossed for the June 2021 rescheduled date and were devastated when that was postponed, but the time has come. It’s finally hitting the stage and Denton hometown heroes, the jazz ensemble Snarky Puppy, is coming with. — DG



Prateek Kuhad at Sons of Hermann Hall

There is only one word that can be used to describe Kuhad’s music — “cozy.” There’s something so enriching about his music. In fact, it’s unfair how talented he is. Kuhad does music in both English and Hindi, managing to express his emotions to the fullest in each. Even for non-Hindi speakers, the instrumentation and the tonality of his voice tell the story effortlessly. — JR

Eric Nadel Birthday Benefit at the Kessler Theater

Texas Rangers announcer Eric Nadel is hitting a milestone. This year marks the 10th annual Eric Nadel Birthday Benefit! For 10 years, Nadel has hosted a benefit with live music and a silent auction that benefits mental health advocacy. This years opener is benefit cofounder Daphne Willis. America’s Got Talent runner-up Cas Haley is headlining. The star of the show is the Grant Halliburton Foundation, who will be benefiting from the event’s proceeds. — DG

The Road To Happy Festival at The Nines

If you missed EDC, we feel your pain. The FOMO was real, but The Road to Happy Festival is bringing electronic dance music to Deep Ellum. Just after the release of “Who’s She,” Florida’s Evaluation will be headlining the festival. Evaluation is one of the most sought after bass music DJ’s with over half a million SoundCloud plays. — DG

Ronda Ray, Farlavae and Flintlock Gypsy at Main at Southside

Local Dallas rock roll junkies will love this one. The free-spirited Ronda Ray and her unique 1970s influenced sound would be a good enough reason to show up. But two great upcoming rock bands Farlavae and Flintlock Gypsy will also be playing on the same night. Definitely a steal at the price of seven dollars. — JS

Friday (6/3)

Estereomance at The Wild Detectives

Beautiful bilingual lyricism is Estereomance’s specialty. All of its music has a chill vibe, one that will be complemented by the fantastic backyard venue at The Wild Detectives. It’s a bar, venue and a bookstore all in one with a rustic design. The Wild Detectives looks how Estereomance sounds — gorgeous. Go support local businesses. — JR

World’s Biggest Michelada at Fuel City

Mankind has managed to accomplish many things during our tenure on earth, but nothing has been as massive as Fuel City’s plan to make the world’s biggest virgin michelada. For those that don’t know, a michelada is a Mexican cocktail with beer, tomato juice, lime juice and other toppings that give it one hell of a kick. Since it’s a virgin beverage, anybody can get a sip, especially because Fuel City will be handing it out for free. As it wrote in a Facebook post, “witness history in the making.” — JR

Taste of Addison at Addison Circle Park

Addison knows how to eat. With a wide variety of restaurants from Nate’s Seafood to Thai Orchid, there’s something for everyone and it’s all on display at Taste Addison. The two day festival pairs all the essentials for a good time; food, drink and music. Jamaican rapper Sean Paul kicks off the culinary celebration Friday. Alternative rock band Stone Temple Pilots headlines Saturday. Pro tip, before you secure your spot in front of the stage, stop by Taste of Cuba for their funnel cake fries. You will not regret it. — DG

Ravyn Lenae at HOB

This music comes straight from heaven itself. Lenae’s music hits just the right spot of your ears, repeating all throughout the day. There is something mystical about her music. It feels otherworldly, especially when watching her music videos. Their surreal imagery does a great job at mimicking the mood of her songs. She’s just 23 years old and absolutely killing it. HYPNOS is her first album, released a couple of weeks ago. Just her first freaking album?! Keep an eye on Lenae. She’s sure to have a fantastic career. — JR

Neko Case at Granada Theater

Case’s latest album Wild Creatures is an honest story about her career. On the website, it’s aptly described as “a career-spanning retrospective.” Her raw emotions are on display, communicating the ups and downs of Case’s life. She will be joined by Portland singer-songwriter M. Ward. We imagine his soulful voice will definitely pair well with Case’s. — JR

Joey Green’s Album Release Show and Reunion at Tulips

Texan native Joey Green’s is throwing a celebration of the release of Puttin’ It Out There with some very special guests such as Jacob Furr, Tommy Dussault, Hanna Owens and many more. Green has become a household name due to his recent success on NBC’s The Voice. He describes his music as post-Americana – a mix of Americana, rock and country. — JS

Saturday (6/4)

Ben Rector at The Pavilion a Toyota Music Factory

Ben Rector is on tour for his The Joy Of Music album. Rector’s only focus for this album was to rediscover his love for music while cooped up in this house due to Covid-19. He teamed with various artists, including Snoop Dogg, for this album. Check out this music video of his song “Living My Best Life” to find out the deal is with the Big Red Monster. — JS

Kenny Chesney at AT&T Stadium

We are finally getting all those concerts COVID-19 took from us. Chesney’s Here and Now Tour 2022 finally makes it’s stop in Dallas. The original Chillaxification Tour was cancelled back in 2020. With 20 albums and seven Country Music Awards under his belt, Chesney’s tour is guaranteed to be a good time. To seal the deal, he’s brining Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce. — DG



Justin Tipton & The Troublemakers at The Sundown at Granada

Homegrown Southern rock artist Justin Tipton has that voice that immediately stops you in your tracks. You can’t help but be captivated by his voice. Many might remember him from his solo days singing in coffee shops and bars. Now you’ll find him on stage amplifying his talent with the help of his band The Troublemakers. They are a little bit of fuse rock, country and blues and a whole lot of talent — DG



For Oak Cliff Farmers Market at For Oak Cliff

The Organization For Oak Cliff is hosting a farmer’s market. This one-month event’s primary focus is to benefit the community by eradicating the food desert in Oak Cliff. Suppose you need some fresh yummy fruits and vegetables while supporting local Farmers. Well, this is the event for you. Go, local Farmers! — JS

Sunday (6/5)

Sun-daze Pool Party at Whiskey Garden

Now that Texas is kind of figuring out what season it wants to be, it’s pool time. DFW Rave Fam presents Sun Daze Pool Party is back. The twice a month poolside rave features DFW hottest house and techno DJ’s. This week’s feature is country house music DJ Flexxas. Yes, COUNTRY house music. DJs Mala Fama, Osiris, Brian Knolley and Mandi Kandi will also be behind the deck. Don’t say we didn’t tell you about the pool parties. — DG

Diane Coffee at Ruins

Coffee has been traveling around the U.S., celebrating the release of his latest album With People. Coffee’s music resonates with a person just as much as his namesake does. It’s melodic, supported by unreal vocals. A couple of years back, he did a live performance for NPR Music that is definitely worth checking out. It gives a good idea of what to expect from his music. — JR

Crawfish Boil at Roots Southern Table

Whoever thought of adding spices to this freshwater crustacean, thank you. Crawfish boils are the closest thing to heaven on earth, so being promised all-you-can-eat is one hell of a promise. Remember, lick the seasoning off first, rip the head off then peel the shell back. — JR

Gucci Mane at Wild Acre Live

Gucci Mane is one of the best rappers in the game right now. He’s got sick flows, bomb delivery and he knows how to get a party going. Even though Gucci has been in the industry for more than a decade, this will be his first time ever in Fort Worth. After his set, the founding father of trap music is going to have Fort Worth begging him to come back. — JR