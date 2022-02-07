Dallas County Reports 10 New Deaths, Concert Cancellations Are Trending, Dallas’ Nexus Recovery Center is Awarded Grant.

Dallas still remains riddled with COVID-19 as cases reach a total of 549,239 with a death toll of 5,788 according to DallasCounty.org. All around the NorthTexas area, the pandemic is stagnant and it is getting considerably more bleak as the time goes on.

That being said, the daunting issues surrounding COVID-19 are here to stay, unfortunately. Dallas County Health officials reported that although cases are starting to deplete, the amount of hospitalizations are still on the rise. “How quickly we come down from Omicron is largely dependent on the actions we take over the next two weeks,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins as he encourages DFW to wear a mask and get vaccinated, but we been knew.

Another week, more briefs.