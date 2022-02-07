Dallas County Reports 10 New Deaths, Concert Cancellations Are Trending, Dallas’ Nexus Recovery Center is Awarded Grant.
Dallas still remains riddled with COVID-19 as cases reach a total of 549,239 with a death toll of 5,788 according to DallasCounty.org. All around the NorthTexas area, the pandemic is stagnant and it is getting considerably more bleak as the time goes on.
That being said, the daunting issues surrounding COVID-19 are here to stay, unfortunately. Dallas County Health officials reported that although cases are starting to deplete, the amount of hospitalizations are still on the rise. “How quickly we come down from Omicron is largely dependent on the actions we take over the next two weeks,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins as he encourages DFW to wear a mask and get vaccinated, but we been knew.
Another week, more briefs.
- Dallas County reports 10 new deaths. Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 10 new deaths on Feb. 3. The majority of the new deaths were targeted towards people above the age of 40.
- Dallas Observer explores how local concert venue owners worry about the future of their establishments. A lack of concerts or largely populated areas in general is not a foreign concept in the age of COVID-19, but the weariness of local artists is growing larger. For example, the Dallas alt-country band Ottoman Turks had to cancel its show at Barley House. Additionally, Deep Ellum club Three Links had to cancel punk band Authority Zero’s latest show. Despite the normalization of show cancellations, local venues and bars are starting to feel the heat as if it is the beginning of the pandemic back in March 2020.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas awards grant to Dallas’ Nexus Recovery Center. Finally, something to be hopeful about, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas recently awarded the Healthy Kids, Healthy Families (HKHF) grant to Dallas’ Nexus Recovery Center. The Dallas Nexus Recovery Center supports women and their children through a variety of comprehensive treatments. The grant was a total of $40,000 to serve the needs of drug and recovery.