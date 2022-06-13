This Week In Dallas, You Can Celebrate Juneteenth, See Fred Armisen’s Big Mouth, Jump On It With Sir-Mix-A-Lot, Leave With Jesse McCartney And More.

June is hella busy. We have pride month, Father’s Day, summer begins and we’re melting.

And for the second time in history, we are celebrating Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

ICYMI, last year President Biden officially instituted June 19, Juneteenth, as a federal holiday. In case you’re scratching your head and looking around the room for a clue as to what Juneteenth is, let us give you a dose of history.

Juneteenth, also known as Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, Freedom Day or Black Independence Day, has been notoriously erased from much of the history we were taught. You know, much like what is trying to be done now through critical race theory bans and library book bans.

Don’t fret, we got you! Allow us to dust off our history caps.

In 1865 during the Civil War in our lovely — usually a political dumpster fire — state landed Union General Gordan Granger and federal troops right in Galveston. Despite the Emancipation Proclamation, slavery was still rampant in Texas. The arrival of General Granger and announcement of General Order No. 3 signaled the freedom of a quarter million slaves in Texas.

The next year Black Texans celebrated the anniversary of their freedom with “Jubilee Day.” The day actually became a Texas holiday in 1979, but has been celebrated mostly within Black communities.

Last year nonprofit For Oak Cliff memorialized the inaugural year for the federal holiday with a community event. It was a beautiful day filled with sunshine, food, laughter and smiles all around. This year the Juneteenth celebrations are abundant and we love to see it.

Check out this week’s hottest events featuring many prominent community organizations, business owners and artists who are bringing joy, unity and education to our communities through the celebration of Juneteenth. — Desiree Gutierrez

Monday (6/13)

Calexico at Granada Theater

Since the late ’90s, Calexico has been serving up Latin American songs that know how to move an audience. Its latest album El Mirador hits both chill and party vibes. The album is collaborative effort since multiple bits and pieces of it were recorded in different places around the globe such as Spain and the band’s origin town of Tucson, Arizona. Hearing these bilingual tracks in person is absolutely the best way to enjoy them. — José Romero

UMI at The Echo Lounge and Music Hall

UMI’s debut album Forest in the City has dropped, resulting in this tour around the U.S. This 23-year-old artist has made quite the name for herself, accumulating millions of streams on various platforms. Her R&B is some of the best new stuff out right now. It has a way of calming you down, even on the toughest of days. UMI will be accompanied by Lavva, another talented R&B musician. Their energy combined is sure to resonate with many. — JR

Rupi Kaur at Majestic Theatre

Poetry has a way of putting words to an idea that may seem too abstract to understand. This is something Rupi Kaur recognizes, so she helps articulate even the most complex of thoughts through her prose. The “Milk and Honey” author has been touring the world, doing spoken word poetry filled with some old stuff, some new stuff and some unpublished stuff. The live show enhances her poetry by using projected visuals and a music score to elevate the experience. This could be just the thing you need to put your adversity into perspective. — JR

Tuesday (6/14)

Last Dinosaurs at The Factory

As the release of the Last Dinosaurs’ fourth album From Mexico with Love approaches Nov. 4, it’s been going on a tour around various countries. This Australian indie rock group knows how to make you reminisce about your past with its quiet but heavy vocals. The best way to get a taste of what Last Dinosaurs is all about is by listening to the session it did on Audiotree Live. It’s really worth it. — JR

Jesse McCartney at South Side Ballroom

Former Disney star Jesse McCartney has had a long career, spanning from voice acting to music. He’s done pretty much every medium fathomable. His music career in particular has allowed him to make pop songs that are perfect for the summer. Did you know he’s the voice of Theodore in the live action Alvin and the Chipmunks? He’s also the voice of Roxas in the “Kingdom Hearts” franchise. That’s crazy. — JR

Joe Jackson at Majestic Theatre

It’s hard to come up with an era for music as influential as the ’80s. Joe Jackson is one of the contributors to this. His song “Steppin’ Out” in 1982 fueled nights on the town, filling people with the energy needed to see the sun rise. He’s been consistently making music ever since, with his last release in 2019. Even though his ‘Sing, You Sinners!’ tour was rescheduled, he’s making sure to deliver on the promise of a good show. — JR

Wednesday (6/15)

Backstreet Boys at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

The award-winning boy band (or middle-aged men band now) Backstreet Boys is coming to Irving in celebration of their newest album, DNA. The Backstreet Boys were the hottest thing in the early 2000s. “I Want it That Way” and “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” are all-time classics. If you want to relive your childhood or experience the music that your parents listen to, this would be your best bet. — Juan Salinas II

Thursday (6/16)

Divine Lady Collab at Fevermatic Studios

Divine Lady Collab is for the women by the women. Hosted at women-owned Fevermatic Studios, Divine Lady Collab will showcase this quarter’s all women line-up including Muriel, Jess Garland, L25, Maya Piata and more. Did we mention there will be raffles? Put your money where your mouth is and join in to win spa packages, music lessons and over $1000 in prizes. Raffle proceeds benefit nonprofits Swan Strings and Hello Self. — DG

Friday (6/17)

Siddhartha at HOB

For all the Mexican rock fans out there! Siddhartha, rock soloist and former drummer of Zoé, returns to Dallas for this sick ass show. — Stephanie Salas-Vega

Broken Buttons Arts and Music Summer Fest at Yellow Belly Drag Strip

It’s no secret we stan local music. Very rarely do we get the opportunity to experience two days of bliss as Dallas finest rock, indie, pop and rap artists rock the stage at Yello Belly Drag Strip. Put on by Burn Your Friends Productions and Abstract World Studio, Broken Buttons Arts and Music Summer Fest will bring the likes of Sushia, June Bug, Bubby, Smothered, Sly Fungi and 23 more acts right at our doorstep for our listening euphoria. — DG

Beth // James Album Release Party at The Post at River East

Beth // James is celebrating the release of its new album called Get Together. This project has been in the making for two years and you can tell by the production quality of it. We can hear the love and craftsmanship in the songs such as “Shake It Out” and “Sean.” These two songs should be added to your playlist asap. — JS

Skull Archer, Civil Unrest, Run The Asylum & Bullet Machine at Growl Records and Division Brewing

Enjoy some metal and punk tunes before heading next door for a drink. Let’s do a roll call: Skull Archer is is a thrash metal band from Grand Prairie, Civil Unrest is a metal act coming from San Diego, Run The Asylum is Dallas metal band and Bullet Machine is a punk rock outfit also from the big D. It’s guaranteed to be a loud night. — FT

Shinyribs at Dan’s Silverleaf

Shinyribs is a little bit Texas and a little bit Louisiana. Throw a dab of Blues, R&B funk and soul and top it off with some country swing and you have the true epitome of an Austin band. Stay weird, my friends. We love it and they are bringing that melting pot straight to Denton. Do not miss out on experiencing Austin’s award-winning supergroup, we hear seating is verrrry limited. — DG

morningbuzz: New Skies Mixtape Release Party at Tulips

Fort Worth local alt band morningbuzz just wants to party with you. That’s why it’s offering its debut mixtape release party for free. Just by looking at its social media, you can tell that morningbuzz has that off-the-wall youthful energy that’s needed to become mainstream, especially with its Tik-Tok presence. The band’s song “I hate all your friends” is a joy to listen to. — JS

Saturday (6/18)

For Oak Cliff Juneteenth Celebration

Since it’s inception, the nonprofit For Oak Cliff has been a pioneer for advocacy in the community. CEO Taylor Toynes and CDO Xavier Henderson have put the needs of their community at the forefront of their mission by centralizing community, mobility and history in their values. This year they are bringing back their Juneteenth celebration to memorialize Black Texan history. Join in on the family-friendly event for a day of love, celebration and community including free food, kids activities, a photobooth, spades and dominos. — DG

Fred Armisen at The Factory

There is no way that you haven’t seen Fred Armisen in at least one thing. He’s been in a lot of stuff. Ever seen Modern Family? He was in that. How about Big Mouth? He’s in that too. Armisen has had a long career in entertainment, especially comedy. His latest show is aptly named “Comedy for Musicians but Everyone is Welcome,” giving a hint at what to expect. He’ll also be joined by music artist Def Rain. — JR

Down 4 Dallas Hip Hop BBQ at Pleasant Grove Library

Pleasant Grove is throwing it down for Dallas. Presented by BGirl BBoy Academy, Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, Pleasant Grove Library and Mayor pro tem Jaime Resendez, PG is hosting the baddest kickback with DJs Leo J, Tone Hunts and Priest TD on the 1’s and 2’s. It’ll be a day of hip-hop cultural excellence filled with a fashion show, live painting, a graffiti artwalk, museum and dance showcases and competitions. Oh and there will be free BBQ, while supplies last. Don’t meet us there, beat us there. — DG

Civilized Fest at Gilley’s

Inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, Civilized Fest is about creating a space to celebrate Black culture through conversations and performances. The event will have activities from music performances to a dance showdown. It’s free to attend, but there are VIP tickets available for those who want a little bit extra out of their experience. — JR

Greer at Deep Ellum Art Company

Orange County’s Greer, named after drummer Lucas Ovalle’s late girlfriend Vine star Emma Greer DiBiase who died of cancer at 16, is headed to Texas’ music capital, Deep Ellum. Their show is guaranteed to be a tribute to the classic moody indie rock that skyrocketed the genre. Their latest EP Happy People is a taste of the wealth of talent this quartet is sitting on. — DG

Louapalooza: The Last Dance at Tulips

This year’s Louapalooza is the last of this annual event presented by local Fort Worth rapper Lou Charle$. The show is an opportunity to expose attendees to great homegrown music in a relaxed and fun environment. If you haven’t experienced a Louapalooza yet, we recommend going because it will probably be the best one. — JS

Fan Expo Dallas

Previously known as Dallas Comic-Con, Fan Expo is a three-day event that will focus on comic book artists, writers and publishers. You would get to chance to get an autograph from your favorite writer or artist and witness a Q&A. also. You can’t forget the Impressive cosplayers that will be there. Takes a lot of effort and money to pull that it. — JS

Site 131 Gallery Closing Party at Site 131

For 7 years, Site 131 has served as a threshold for rising artists to step into the gallery sphere, an opportunity other galleries refused. Texan artists and beyond have participated in 21 exhibitions at Site 131, but the current exhibition Exploring Constructs will be the last one, according to CultureMap. The pandemic has raged warfare sinking beloved and cherished communal spaces first. Site 131 is the latest victim, but the gallery is going out in style with a farewell closing party. — DG

Sunday (6/19)

Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out Live at Dos Equis Pavilion

The MTV hit original show Wild ‘N Out is coming to Dallas. If you have been living under a rock for the past 17 years, the shoe put various celebrities and comedians against each other to see who could roast the other team into submission. It’s pretty funny and would be your best bet if you want a laugh or two. — JS

Good & Free Juneteeth Neighborhood Block Party at 400 Block N. Tyler St.

Celebrate Juneteenth by immersing yourself in Dallas’ rich Black culture. Hosted by Good Cycle, Barefoot Back Girl Creatives, Third Coast Vegan and Untiled X, Good & Free Block Party is “a love letter to Blackness.” Good & Free centers the history of Juneteeth by celebrating Black culture across the arts and education. DJ Boyblk will be providing the vibes for the gathering. Be sure to pick up a $25 vintage wear mystery bag from Phvck Bein Nice while your there.– DG

Patton Oswalt at Majestic Theatre

Few people are as lovable as Patton Oswalt. He’s a charismatic bundle of joy and a talented writer, director and comedian. If you ever need a quick laugh, watch the clip of him filibustering in “Parks and Recreation.” Practically every project Oswalt is in is guaranteed to be of pretty high quality. Hulu, if you’re reading this, please give M.O.D.O.K a second chance. — JR

Sir Mix-A-Lot at Fort Brewery

What’s up, Sir Mix-a-Lot? Just seeing that name has already put a tune in your head. The man who cannot lie is making his way to Dallas. If you only know him for two songs, you should look at his discography. He has a number of bangers and helped pave the way for a lot of modern hip-hop artist. Jump on getting those tickets. — JR

The GO-GO Rillas at Viva’s

For Dallas tiki week, Viva’s will be hosting the band The GO-GO Rillas. The band has a fun niche theme to it with band members wearing a gorilla head and fez hat. Its sound is a mix of surf and garage rock. Check out the song “Gone Ape” — we think it will make you go bananas. — JS

Juneteeth at Audubon Park

This is the second year of Juneteeth being recognized as an official holiday. The City of Garland will host an inaugural festival at Audubon Park. There would be activities for the whole family, such as an essay contest, dance performance and vendors. Plus, live music from the Buster Brown Band. Sounds like a chill time. — JS

El Patio Tex Mex Father’s Day Mariachi Brunch at El Patio Tex Mex

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads, step dads and bonus dads. We didn’t forget ya’ll! Fire down the grill and take a load off. El Patio has brunch ready for you including a waffle bar, BBQ chicken, carne asada and smoked brisket. Best part, all you can eat! A mariachi band will be on hand to serenade dad as trails off in to food coma oblivion. Cheers! — DG