This Thanksgiving Week In Dallas, You Can Celebrate Friendsgiving, Ditch Your Family Or Go To A Different Type Of Turkey Roast.

If you still need shit to do on Thanksgiving, pull up to these holiday-themed events!

That is all.

Happy Thanksgiving!

— Your friends at Central Track. xoxo.

Wednesday (November 24)

Thanksgiving Eve with King George at Legacy Hall

For those who are thankful for country music, King George, a George Strait tribute act, will be headlining this evening at Legacy Hall. There will be dancing, craft beer brewed onsite and, of course, tons of food options.

Aaron Copeland’s Friendsgiving Party at Fat Daddy’s

If you’re not into George Strait but are still looking to enjoy some country music, this Corsicana musician is hosting his annual Friendsgiving party where he and his other musician friends will be preforming. Cheap booze, too!

18th Annual Thanksgiving Eve Party at Candleroom

Thanksgiving doesn’t necessarily have to be a proper family affair, why not go out to a club? Reserve your spot to get basted at this long-established party. Tunes will be courtesy of DJ’s Feezy and Marc Cutz.

Thanksgiving Eve Bash at Shark Club Sports Grill

This upscale sports bar promises to be the hottest Thanksgiving eve event in Dallas. Admission is free before 10:30 p.m and with reservation. There will be DJs, a game room and all the food and drinks you could want.

Thursday — THANKSGIVING DAY (November 25)

Thanksgiving Blues Jam at Lola’s Trailer Park

This venue, which was voted #1 Best Jam in DFW by Fort Worth Weekly, is putting on a special set from Jerry Clark with plenty of open slots for any other blues musicians out there who need a stage to perform on. Delicias De Guerrero Food Truck will be serving food on site as well if you want to ditch the dry turkey.

Irving Turkey Trot

Go for a run before an evening of stuffing your face. Just kidding. We at Central Track don’t agree with the notion that you need to work for your food. But if you’re the type of person who thinks it’s fun to run, here’s a good opportunity! This 8-mile race will benefit Irving Schools Foundation. Register at the event’s website.

Thanksgiving DJ Night at Single Wide

The Sub-Sahara brothers are hosting a DJ night to create familial space for anyone who’s feeling lonesome this holiday season. Head on over to feel thankful and hear banging sets from Beat Rat (Alex Mireles) and Charli Milk (Aaron Mireles).

Ditch Your Family For Dessert at Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

Family could be a great thing, but they could also be soul-sucking. After a meal with your high-strung parent-in-law, racist uncle, loud sister and/or annoying children, unwind with a nice drink. The place will be releasing four new beers and a dessert flight, and they’ll be playing the Cowboys game.

Friday (November 26)

The Roast of Thanksgiving at Stomping Ground Comedy Theater

After all Thanksgiving things are said and done, we have one more event to round out the holiday week — and it’s perfect for the Thanksgiving-critical. The stand-up comedians of DFW are throwing all niceties about the holiday out the window and are putting on a show to roast the shit out of it. So if you hate Thanksgiving — or just need a laugh — here you go.