Ahead Of It’s Three For Thursday Show At Texas Theatre, Let’s Highlight The Latest Release From This Psychedelic Indie Act. Good Vibes Only.

Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.

St. Yuma — “Loretta”

RIYL: rainy day vibes

What else you need to know: These Dallas-based brothers continue their music career with a psychedelic-folk jam.

It goes like this — the song grabs the ear’s attention with some “outside” sounds — bird chirping, wind, etc. — joined about 10 seconds in by a snare drum beat and mellow strums of a guitar. The beginning of the song is lively, like you’re sitting by the window at a coffee shop with live music, and this momentum remains throughout this peaceful tune.

When the low-key vocals come in, the chill vibes are solidified by a humming-like harmony throughout the song. Bird chirps continuously play in the background to protect the song’s peace, and the instruments’ beats between verses just work.

It’s a versatile song and could be used for a homework background tune or to create rainy day ambiance, and it now has a spot on some of our playlists (emphasis on plural).

It wouldn’t be fair to talk about this song without acknowledging its simple but perfectly fitting cover illustration. The peach background features a window looking onto a view of hills and horses in different shades of orange, and it ties in with the song nicely.

Stevan and Zack Alva’s musical roots date back to 2015 in Seattle, but since then, they’ve been paving their way in the Dallas area.

St. Yuma dropped this song a little over a month ago (Feb. 11 to be exact), and you can catch it live in action this Thursday at the new Three For Thursday series we’re co-presenting at Texas Theatre — along with a full set from the band.