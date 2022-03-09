In Her First Official Music Video, Nezi Momodu Proves Why She’s The Wordplay Queen With A ‘90s-Style Rap Track.

Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.

Nezi Momodu — “N.E.Z”

RIYL: old school rap with a 2022 spin

What else you need to know: Dallas-based Nezi Momodu gives a shout out to the women who encouraged her to follow through on her dreams through her latest song “N.E.Z.”

She doesn’t call herself the “Wordplay Queen” for nothing. This song, which dropped about a month ago, gives bar after bar. She talks about everything from her flow being “fat like blubber” and her “shit [riding] like the homie that ain’t got no whip.” Any way to incorporate a good play on words is a dub in my book — and even better if it jogs your brain to get the real meaning.

This song transcends you to the ‘90s, early Missy Elliott days with the flow and mix. Her tone over the beats works hand-in-hand to give you that old-school vibe, so it’s quite a throwback jam.

The German Torres-directed music video also catches the eye right off the bat. It bounces between scenes of Momodu in a fish-eye lens in front of a disco ball, in a purple room in a purple fit and a lime green look in front of a cloud backdrop. She embodies the baddie persona she knows she has, and this is her first music video? Mad impressive.

For some background on this Dallas icon, Momodu has been in the rap scene since her college years at Texas Tech University — where she appeared in cyphers and found her niche as a musician. Since then, she’s come to DFW and has made a name for herself with 283.1K TikTok followers and a few dozen songs on streaming services.

If you’re going down to Austin this weekend for SXSW, keep an eye out for Momodu’s set so you can see this lyrical mastermind put her skills to the test with a live performance.

Cover photo courtesy of Nezi Momodu’s Facebook page.